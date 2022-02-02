Slight reduction in corona cases, infection rate and death in Delhi

The pace of corona infection in Delhi seemed to slow down a bit on Tuesday as compared to Monday. There has also been a decrease in new cases, infection rate and death coming in 24 hours. On Tuesday, 2,683 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi. 27 people died of the infection. The infection rate was 5.09 percent. A day earlier there were 2,779 new cases of Kovid-19 and 38 died. The infection rate was 6.20 percent.

On Sunday, there were 3,674 new cases and 30 deaths and the infection rate was recorded at 6.37 percent. At present there are 16548 infected cases in Delhi. Here 108 patients are on ventilator. Apart from this, 569 patients are in ICU. The infection rate in Delhi was 7.41 percent on Saturday and there were 4483 cases of Kovid-19 and 28 people died.

At the same time, two patients have died on Tuesday due to corona infection in Gautam Budh Nagar. In the third wave, for the last eight consecutive days, the process of daily death of the infected continues. Within eight days, 14 people have died due to corona infection. District Surveillance Officer Dr Sunil Dohra said that 287 new patients have been found on Tuesday. Two patients have died during this period.