Slippery Roads Possible From Freezing Rain North Of New York City – Gadget Clock

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The weather is causing slippery conditions Friday morning on roads north of New York City.

The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team issued a “Red Alert” in anticipation of the icy conditions, especially along I-84.

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, there are some things drivers will want to by mindful of.

AAA is advising drivers to take it slow Friday and leave space between your car and others. Plus, have proper tires and other functioning equipment to keep you safe.

“It can take a vehicle up to nine times longer to stop in ice compared to clear conditions and remember posted speed limits are for ideal conditions,” AAA’s Robert Sinclair said. “You’ll need to have sufficient tread to bite into ice and snow.”

The same principle goes for walking.

A doctor from LIJ Forest Hills said to make sure the footwear you have on is appropriate with the proper treads, which will help stop you from slipping. Also, try to have your hands free to catch yourself in a potential fall and avoid a head injury.

Nonetheless, all experts say the simplest way to avoid injuries or accidents is to just stay home in inclement weather.

A travel advisory is currently in effect for NYC. Allow for extra travel time. New Yorkers are urged to use public transportation. If you must drive, drive slowly. Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible. Follow @NotifyNYC for updates. #StaySafeNYC — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) February 4, 2022

A travel advisory has been issued for New York City and commuters are urged to use public transportation.

Alternate side parking in suspended through Saturday in the city.

New Jersey has issued a commercial vehicle restriction on Interstate highways.