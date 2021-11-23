Slogans of Keshav Prasad Maurya Murdabad raised in front of Deputy CM, Congress taunted

By sharing this viral video, Congress has targeted the BJP saying that it can be guessed from this video that what is the situation in UP. People are abusing even the Deputy CM.

A video is going viral on social media in which slogans are being raised against the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya. Let us tell you that in the video some people are also seen using abusive language about the Deputy CM. At the same time, BJP has been targeted by the official Twitter account of Madhya Pradesh Congress regarding this video.

Sharing this video, Congress wrote, “The situation of Uttar Pradesh is telling, the Deputy Chief Minister is abusing. “A blasphemous truth”. Let us tell you that this viral video has not been confirmed when it is from, but in this video a person is seen abusing Keshav Prasad Maurya in anger.

It can be seen in the video that Keshav Prasad Maurya is going to sit in his car and he is surrounded by common people including security personnel. At the same time, a young man is speaking loudly against him in anger. Not only this, the youth is also seen raising slogans of Murdabad in front of Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Regarding this, MP Congress has said that it can be estimated from the video that what is the situation in UP. Congress says that the anger among the people towards the government is such that people are abusing even the Deputy CM.

Let us tell you that apart from this video, news has also come to the fore about protesting BJP leaders from many places in the country regarding the farmers’ movement. There were also reports of posters banning entry of BJP leaders in several villages.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of agricultural laws. He said that the process of withdrawing all the three agricultural laws would be started in the Parliament session beginning later this month. Appealing to the farmers, he has said that farmers should now return to their homes and fields. While addressing the country, the PM had said, “Despite our efforts, we could not explain to some farmers about the interest of the farmers.”