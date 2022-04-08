Slovakia donates air defense system to Ukraine to save lives from ‘aggression of the Putin regime’



Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Hager announced on Friday that his country was “sending a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine to help save many innocent lives from the Putin government’s aggression.”

Hager made the remarks during a visit to Ukraine with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borel.

“I can confirm that the Slovak Republic has donated an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. I believe that this defense system will help save many innocent lives from the aggression of the Putin government,” Hager said.

“However, the grant of this arrangement does not mean that Slovakia has become part of the armed conflict,” he added. “And I want to assure all citizens of the Slovak Republic that the security of our territory is secure enough and will be strengthened in the coming days by another measure from our allies.”

According to Reuters, the first known incident of the transfer of military hardware since the start of the Russian aggression on February 24 was the supply of such weapons to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden said Friday that “I would like to thank the Slovak government for providing S-300 air defense to Ukraine, which President Zelensky personally raised in our conversation with us. To enable this transfer and ensure Slovakia’s continued security, The system will be installed in Slovakia. “

“Now is not the time for complacency,” Biden added. “The Russian military may fail to occupy Kiev, but it continues to carry out horrific atrocities on the people of Ukraine.”

The S-300 system is capable of firing cruise missiles and military jets, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also said Friday that the system provides Ukraine with “significant defense capabilities.”

“This is a strong demonstration of how determined Ukraine’s neighbors are to help Ukrainians defend themselves against aggression in their homeland without Russia’s provocation.”

