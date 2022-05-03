Slovakia says it will seek exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Slovakia will seek a waiver from any Russian oil embargo agreed to by the European Union in its subsequent sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia’s economy ministry said on Tuesday.

The European Commission is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia and is expected to finalize the work on Tuesday.

Two EU officials said on Monday that the EU executive could exempt Slovakia and Hungary from sanctions on Russia’s oil purchases, given the two countries’ dependence on Russian crude oil.

Pressure on Ukraine’s weapons puts pressure on US arms stockpiles

Slovakia gets almost all of its imported crude oil from Russia, mainly through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, and the country says it has stockpiled it for 120 days.

Its only oil refiner is Slovenafat, which is part of the Hungarian MOL group.

“As part of a further package of sanctions against Russia, Slovakia will request a waiver if it comes to an approved embargo on Russian oil,” the Slovak ministry said in response to a Reuters question.

The ministry said that processing different types of oil was not possible immediately and that the change in technology was financially difficult and time consuming.

“We are therefore requesting a longer transition period for the transportation of oil through the pipeline,” the ministry said.

The ministry also said that Slovakia was providing intensive assistance to Ukraine for fuel supplies, with its smaller neighbors offering greater assistance.

Germany will support Russia’s oil embargo after significantly reducing dependence: report

Slovakia has supplied Ukraine with weapons, including S-300 air defense systems and other military assistance. Prime Minister Edward Hager has also been among Western leaders visiting Kyiv in recent weeks.

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba thanked Slovakia for its support.

“Ukraine will always remember what our Slovak friends have done for us. Warm welcome to Ukrainians fleeing the war, humanitarian aid, arms supplies, support for Ukraine’s status as EU candidate and permission for duty-free exports to the EU,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter. . “We are fortunate to have Slovakia as our neighbor.”