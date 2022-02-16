Slowed by hamstring, James Harden to make Sixers debut Feb 25



James Harden has an MVP and several scoring titles – and now he’s ready to add a championship trophy.

Harden was introduced on Tuesday by the Philadelphia 76ers after last week’s blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled guard Ben Simmons into the Brooklyn net.

Asked if his new team could win the NBA title, Harden picked up the shot that all Sixers fans wanted to hear.

“Yeah yeah,” he said deadpan. “My job is to help the team win the championship.”

In 12 seasons with Oklahoma City, Houston and Brooklyn, Harden, 32, has made 10 All-Star teams, won the 2018 MVP and won three scoring titles. He wants a title, and thinks it could happen in Philly.

“I just knew for a very long time it was a perfect fit,” he said. “It’s a lifelong opportunity.”

Harden missed his last four matches with the Nets due to a hamstring injury and the first two after joining the 76ers. He has practiced Monday and Tuesday at the team’s training center in Camden, New Jersey, and will sit in Tuesday night’s home game against Boston and Thursday’s matchup in Milwaukee.

Harden is set to make his 76ers debut on February 25 in Minnesota.

“After the (All-Star) break, we’ll turn things around,” he said.

Harden is excited to team up with MVP front-runner Joel Mbid, who leads the NBA with 29.5 points per game.

“I think we complement each other,” said Harden, who is leading the league at 10.2. “The whole world knows how great Joel is playing. His solo presence is incredible. I think I’m just as good as my teammates, and we have a great core of boys.”

The Sixers picked up Harden from Brooklyn just hours before the trade deadline last Thursday, with a pair of Paul Millsap, guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and first-round draft picks for Simmons.

The Sixers were 34-22 on Tuesday afternoon, trailing 2/2 games in Eastern Conference Leader Miami.

Glad to get a superstar to play with the Philadelphia front office embed.

“It’s really exciting for an MVP and a guy to be motivated to become an MVP if he can hold on to it,” said Daryl Moore, general manager of the 76ers. “You’ve been looking at adversity for a long time if you don’t have two great players at that level.”

Coach Doc Reverse says: “It’s hard to be a winner and that’s what we want to be and that’s why we did this kind of business.”

Harden’s scoring average this season has dropped slightly to 22.5 points from his career average of 25.0, and he believes he will bring more than just to score in the 76ers.

“My job is to be a leader, to push the boys and get that shake out of the boys every night because in the end it will help us win a championship,” he said.

Harden doesn’t anticipate the problem of playing with embed.

“We’re both at a high level where we’ll get it out,” he said.

Harden, who is earning $ 44.3 million this year, said he would choose his player option next year for $ 46.8 million to stay with the 76ers. He said he was disappointed that things did not work out in Brooklyn, where he had high expectations after star Kevin Durant and Kiri Irving joined a trade last season.

But Injury and Irving’s vaccination condition led the so-called Big Three to play only 16 games at a time.

“Me and (Irving) are really good friends,” Harden said. “It’s (the vaccination status) his personal choice. But it certainly affected the team because basically me, Kerry and KD on the court and Joy covered a lot of those things. But it’s unfortunate that we played 16 games anyway. It was. That’s it.” “But here’s an opportunity I have for Philly.”

He is also looking forward to playing in front of Philadelphia fans, who have become restless since the announcement of the trade. Fans were blown away when a video of Hordon appeared on the video screen that ended with him in the 76ers jersey, photoshopped in the last two games in Philadelphia.

“These fans are the NBA’s best fans,” he said. “A lot of teams say that. I’m glad they’re by my side and I can’t gossip. Going to that field is going to be special.”