Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Slumber Queen is amongst the up-and-coming Indian Free Fire say materials creator. She streams and makes movies linked to the lickety-split-paced struggle royale title in Tamil and has mild a legit fanbase on YouTube.

On the time of writing, she boasts a subscriber rely of over 609k. Within the outdated 30 days, Slumber Queen has cumulated 27k subscribers and 1.36 million views.

This text appears to be like at her in-sport stats and different essential features as of May perchance properly furthermore merely 2021.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 525471774.

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen has 13439 squad video video games in opposition to her title and has a obtain tally of 3964 suits, resulting in a obtain share of 29.49%. With 24584 kills, she maintained a K/D ratio of 2.59.

She has 278 Booyahs in 1929 duo suits, approximating a obtain value of 14.41%. The say materials creator has 3043 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The streamer has contested in 1197 solo video video games and remained unbeaten on 64 instances, equal to a obtain ratio of 5.34%. She has 2267 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.

Leer this publish on Instagram A publish shared by Slumber Queen (@slumber.queeen)

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has featured in 288 squad suits this season and has earned 56 Booyahs at a obtain value of 19.44%. In opposition to, she has 833 kills sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The ranking important particular person has received two of the 12 duo suits, equating to a obtain ratio of 14.28%. Moreover, she has bagged 30 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Conceal: The stats listed right here have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re subject to alternate as a result of the say materials creator continues to play additional video video games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Slumber Queen typically uploads Free Fire-connected say materials on her channel in Tamil. The oldest video on her channel dates assist to September 2019 and since then has uploaded additional than 300 movies, garnering 26 million views.

Readers can click on on right here to hunt the recommendation of along with his channel.

Social media handles

Leer this publish on Instagram A publish shared by Slumber Queen (@slumber.queeen)

Listed below are the hyperlinks to Slumber Queen’s social media handles.

Fb: Click on right here

Instagram: Click on right here

She furthermore has a discord server which avid gamers can be half of via this hyperlink.

