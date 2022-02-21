World

Small child, 2 adults found shot to death inside Detroit home

Detroit police are investigating a scene of a triple murder discovered west of the city on Sunday. Investigators do not believe the victims were recently shot.

Officers responded to a call from a family member around 5 p.m., who went to look for the victims after not hearing from them for more than a week.

Detroit police are investigating a triple fatal shooting; Two adults and one child.

(WJBK)

Police said family members saw the back door of the house kicking in and two adult victims after entering the house. The man immediately called police, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Officers who arrived at the scene not only found two adults, but also a child with gunshot wounds. The child was shot more than once, investigators said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said, “Everyone here is devastated. Officers and everyone else.”

Adult victims, one male and one female, were reported to be in their late 20s or early 30s. A news conference at the scene said the dead child was estimated to be between four and six years old.

Neighbors told police that the two adults and the children all lived in the house together. The dead woman is believed to be the mother of the child.

“Every resource we have is going to be dedicated to tracking down and arresting the killer of this child and the people of this house,” said Chief White.

Within days of the other shootings, victims were discovered who also injured children in the city, The Detroit News reported.

White told the newspaper that “adult decisions, adult conflicts that spread” are affecting children.

Anyone with information about the triple murder has been asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

