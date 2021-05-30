Small Plane Crashes Into Tennessee Lake; 7 Believed Dead





Smyrna (US): A small airplane Cessna C501 carrying seven individuals crashed right into a Tennessee lake on Saturday and nobody on board is believed to have survived, based on authorities. The plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake close to Smyrna after taking off from a close-by airport about 11 am, the Federal Aviation Administration stated in an announcement.

Rutherford County rescue crews have been nonetheless on the scene of the crash late Saturday and deliberate to work by way of the night time, Rutherford County Fireplace Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders stated at a information convention. He indicated that there have been no survivors.

Our efforts have transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a restoration effort. … We’re now not … searching for dwell victims at this level, Sanders stated. He stated not one of the names of the victims could be launched till their households had been notified.

Earlier Saturday, officers confirmed that no less than one individual had died within the crash and that search crews had discovered a particles discipline and recognized elements of the airplane within the lake. Sanders stated the crash appeared to have taken place solely within the lake.

Authorities additionally didn’t launch registration info for the airplane, which was heading from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Seashore Worldwide Airport.

The Tennessee Freeway Patrol informed information shops {that a} witness noticed the airplane go into the water close to a marina.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board and FAA each had investigators on the scene.

Smyrna is situated about 32 kilometers southeast of Nashville. Percy Priest Lake is a reservoir created by the J. Percy Priest Dam. It’s a fashionable spot for boating and fishing.

(With inputs from AP/PTI)