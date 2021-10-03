Small plane crashes near Milan, everyone on board killed
Italian authorities said a small plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan on Sunday, killing six of its passengers and two crew members.
Police officers said there were three Romanians, two French, one Canadian and two Italian nationals on board, but declined to reveal their identities. Italian news media reported that one of the passengers was a young boy and that the pilot was a Romanian billionaire on vacation with his family and friends.
. Italy’s investigative authority for civil aviation safety could not be immediately contacted for comment, but the country’s air traffic controller, ENAV, said the plane lost radio and radar contact minutes after takeoff.
Italian firefighters said no one on the ground was killed.
Italian firefighters said in a statement that the plane was headed for the Italian island of Sardinia when it crashed south of Milan on Sunday afternoon, minutes after taking off from Milan Linate airport. The impact set several cars parked nearby, but the road was deserted at the time.
Residents in the area told Italian television that they heard the plane’s engine stop and saw the fire, before the plane was diving into the two-story building, which was undergoing restoration.
“I saw something blowing in the air, and then a loud noise; It was very scary,” Andrea Speciale, a 19-year-old student, told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in a televised interview. “It was already flying low when it dove and crashed.”
Another witness, the owner of a pizza restaurant in San Donato Milanese, the city where the plane crashed, told news agency Adancronos that he heard a loud bang and walked out of his shop, then followed by the bodies of a young boy and an adult. Look. on the ground.
Police footage from the scene showed cars still on fire and a long pipe of smoke coming from the ravaged part of the building, a warehouse that houses some office space belonging to Milan’s public transport company.
Firefighters were retrieving scattered components of small aircraft over a large area that had been surrounded by officers. The neighborhood consists of an urban mix of residential buildings, large office spaces and warehouses next to the metro terminal.
Officials were still trying to establish what had happened, but said the plane’s trajectory seemed to indicate that the pilot took off at the local seaplane base and over densely populated areas southeast of Milan. Tried to return to the base and go back.
