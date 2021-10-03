Small plane crashes near Milan, everyone on board killed

Italian authorities said a small plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan on Sunday, killing six of its passengers and two crew members.

Police officers said there were three Romanians, two French, one Canadian and two Italian nationals on board, but declined to reveal their identities. Italian news media reported that one of the passengers was a young boy and that the pilot was a Romanian billionaire on vacation with his family and friends.

. Italy’s investigative authority for civil aviation safety could not be immediately contacted for comment, but the country’s air traffic controller, ENAV, said the plane lost radio and radar contact minutes after takeoff.

Italian firefighters said no one on the ground was killed.

Italian firefighters said in a statement that the plane was headed for the Italian island of Sardinia when it crashed south of Milan on Sunday afternoon, minutes after taking off from Milan Linate airport. The impact set several cars parked nearby, but the road was deserted at the time.