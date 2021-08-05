Smart band under 2000 price in india redmi Fastrack Lava amazon flipkart – Smart band under 2000: Brands like Redmi, Fastrack and Lava are offering bands with good features, know the features

Smart band under 2000 price in india: Even though people in India now use smartphones to see the time, but watches and smart bands have also not been limited to showing time only. Features like color display, sleep monitor and heart rate monitor have started coming in the smart band. Not only this, their price is much less compared to smartwatches. There are many good smart bands available on the e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart for less than 2 thousand rupees. Let us know about their features and features.

redmi smart band price

The Redmi Smart Band comes for Rs 1,599 on ecommerce platform Flipkart. This band has a 1.08-inch screen, which is a full touch color display. Also its brightness can be adjusted. It can be charged by connecting it directly to USB. It gives 14 days of battery backup on a single charge. Features like heart rate monitoring, calorie burn monitoring and step counting have been provided in this band. This band is water resistance.

Fastrack Reflex Beat

Fastrack SWD90066PP02 Reflex Beat can be purchased from Flipkart. The price of this band is Rs 1,645 on Flipkart. It has an OLED display and is water resistant. Also, this band comes with camera control, phone finder, WhatsApp and message notifications. It gives 10 days battery backup on a single charge. It has active heart rate monitor and auto sleep tracker features.

Lava BeFit Smart Band

Lava Beefit Smart Band can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs.1999. According to the information listed on Flipkart, it monitors body temperature. It has a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor, which measures the amount of oxygen in the blood, although we do not certify its accuracy. It has a built in USB port, which helps in charging this band. It is compatible with both Android and iOS.



Noise ColorFit 2

You can buy the Noise ColorFit 2 Smart Fitness Band from Amazon for Rs 1,699. It has a color display. Also it comes with step counting features. It has features like heart rate monitor, calorie burn counting. It works on bluetooth v4.0. This band is compatible with both Android and iOS. It has a USB charging port. A 90mAh battery has been given in this band, which works for 5 days on a single charge.





