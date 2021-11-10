Smart Glasses Made Google Look Dumb. Now Facebook Is Giving Them a Try.
SAN FRANCISCO – Last Saturday, after a three-mile journey from Presidio, I was standing in a crowd of tourists looking at the Golden Gate Bridge. The crowd took photos of the landmark so I decided to join them.
But instead of reaching into my pocket for my iPhone, I tapped the side of my Ray-Ban sunglasses until I heard a shutter click. Later, I downloaded the latest photos I took with my sunglasses to my phone.
The process was quick, easy, and hassle-free – and was supported by Facebook, which has partnered with Ray-Ban. Their new line of eyewear, called Ray-Ban Stories, unveiled Thursday, can take photos, record videos, answer phone calls, and play music and podcasts.
All of this made me feel like I was being drawn to the inevitable future that more technicians than I had ever dreamed of, in which the gap between the real world and the technology that supports it had disappeared.
Over the years, Silicon Valley has pursued a vision similar to that of William Gibson’s novel, where sensors and cameras are woven into the daily lives and clothing of billions of people. Yet tech companies that pursue these ideas have often failed to achieve them, as people have avoided accessible computers – especially on their faces.
Google Glass, remember the smart glasses introduced by Google co-founder Sergey Brin while jumping out of a plane? The project was set up in San Francisco at one point, with the exception of glass-clad vendors – infamously referred to as “glassholes” – with bars barred from access. Then came Snap’s glasses, smart glasses that focus more on fashion and the novelty of recording 10-second video clips. That product, too, never really broke.
Now Facebook aims to usher in an era where people are more comfortable sharing their lives digitally, starting with what is in front of their faces.
“We ask ourselves, ‘How do we create a product that will help people come to terms with the moment they are?’ Andrew Bosworth, head of the Facebook reality lab, said in an interview. “Isn’t it better to take out your phone and hold it in front of your face every time you want to capture a moment?”
Mr Bosworth denied claims that Facebook was picking up what others had left. “This product has not been tried before because we have never had such a design before,” he said, adding that Facebook and Ray-Ban focused more on the fashion of eyewear than the technology in the frame.
“Eyewear is a very specific category that changes the way you look,” said Rocco Basilico, Luxottica’s chief wearable executive, who owns Ray-Ban and wants to expand into the wearable market. “We started with this product design and we refused to compromise with that design.”
Let’s be true for a moment. The new glasses, which start at $ 299 and come in more than 20 styles, face obstacles in addition to Silicon Valley’s stop-start history with smart glasses. Facebook has long been scrutinizing how people deal with personal data. There are concerns about secretly filming people using glasses, not to mention what Facebook can do with the videos people are collecting.
I asked why the name of Facebook’s brand baggage is not in the title of the glasses. The company did not say so.
“Facebook is not averse to the fact that other smart glasses have failed in the past,” said Jeremy Greenberg, policy adviser at the Future of Privacy Forum, a privacy nonprofit organization that is partially funded by Facebook. But, he added, “People’s privacy expectations have changed since the last smart glasses were released.”
With that in mind, I pulled out the new Facebook Ray-Bans for a few days last week.
Upon closer inspection, I found two cameras, two microphones, three microphones, and a Snapdragon computer processor chip in the frames. They also come with a charging case that can be plugged into any computer via a USB-C cable. When fully charged, the glasses can be used for about six hours.
Spectacles require a Facebook account. They are also integrated with the Facebook View smartphone app. After the video is recorded – the glasses can record up to 35 30-second videos or take up to 500 photos – people can upload their content wirelessly to the app, where the photos are encrypted. With Facebook View, people can share content on their social networks or messaging apps, as well as save photos directly to their phone’s on-device storage outside of the Facebook app.
To pre-empt privacy concerns, a small indicator light flashes while recording glasses, notifying people that they are being photographed or filmed. When you set up the Facebook View app, it also displays prompts asking users to “respect others around you” and asking them to “take a photo or video in a moment”. The app invites people to do a “little demo” to show others that they are being recorded.
Still, users may have other hesitations, like I did. The glasses have an audio activation feature called Facebook Assistant, which can be turned on by saying “Hey, Facebook” to take hands-free photos and videos.
For me, it was a sticking point. What do people around me think when they hear me say, “Hey, Facebook, take a photo”? Can I still look good while doing this? Who can?
What’s more, to help Facebook improve the assistant, people are asked to allow the device to store transcripts of their voice interactions, which will then be reviewed by a combination of human and machine-learning algorithms. I didn’t like it and imagine that others wouldn’t be too curious, either, no matter how mild their voice dialogue.
(It is possible to opt out of using the assistant and users can view and delete their transcripts if they wish.)
Many of these privacy issues are for technicians who find wearables unbearable for society. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ultimate goal is to finally release a pair of smart glasses that fully enhance reality, putting a kind of virtual cover over the world.
Mr. Zuckerberg’s term for how virtual and real world parts will eventually come together and share different parts of each other, is another step on the path to metavers. Maybe one day I will use Facebook AR glasses to order a digital hat for me, which other people wearing AR glasses can see.
For a few moments of my growth last Saturday, I was only able to create the vision of the future that Facebook executives were so excited about.
Going down several steps in the Presidio I got fantastic views, which I could only shoot using my voice, still holding my dog’s leash with one hand and my backpack with the other. Capturing CitiScape while my phone is in my pocket is as easy as issuing a voice command.
Even better, I looked like a normal person wearing sunglasses, nobody wearing a wacky face computer.
Another bonus was that when I was alone no one (except my dog) could hear me saying “Hey, Facebook”. But in the city around people, I admit I can keep tapping the side of my frame to take a photo.
