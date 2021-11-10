Smart Glasses Made Google Look Dumb. Now Facebook Is Giving Them a Try.

Over the years, Silicon Valley has pursued a vision similar to that of William Gibson’s novel, where sensors and cameras are woven into the daily lives and clothing of billions of people. Yet tech companies that pursue these ideas have often failed to achieve them, as people have avoided accessible computers – especially on their faces.

Google Glass, remember the smart glasses introduced by Google co-founder Sergey Brin while jumping out of a plane? The project was set up in San Francisco at one point, with the exception of glass-clad vendors – infamously referred to as “glassholes” – with bars barred from access. Then came Snap’s glasses, smart glasses that focus more on fashion and the novelty of recording 10-second video clips. That product, too, never really broke.

Now Facebook aims to usher in an era where people are more comfortable sharing their lives digitally, starting with what is in front of their faces.

“We ask ourselves, ‘How do we create a product that will help people come to terms with the moment they are?’ Andrew Bosworth, head of the Facebook reality lab, said in an interview. “Isn’t it better to take out your phone and hold it in front of your face every time you want to capture a moment?”