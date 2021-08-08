Smart watch redmi to realme this is a budget friendly watch gives 14 days battery backup

Smart watch: Smart watch is no longer limited to just watching the time, but many good and useful features have been given in it. Today we are going to tell about some such smart watch, which comes with many good features. Their price is less than Rs 5000. In addition, Realme’s smartwatch can give up to 14 days of battery backup on a single charge.

Smart watch : Realme watch

Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch display, which comes with HD Super Bright Touchscreen. It has a dual satellite GPS system. This smartwatch gives 14 days of battery backup on a single charge. It has a SpO2 sensor to check the oxygen level in the blood and comes with a heart rate sensor. This watch comes with IP68 Water Resistance rating. Its price is Rs 5000 on Amazon.

Smart watch :Redmi watch

The Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch color display. It also has an in built GPS system. Also, more than 200 watch faces have been given in it. It has the feature of heart rate monitor and sleep monitor. This watch has a 5 ATM water resistance rating. According to the information given on the official website, it can give 10 days of battery backup on a single charge. Its price is Rs 3,999.

Smart watch: Noise ColorFit Pro 2

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 has a 1.3-inch color display, which is a touch screen. It has a 24×7 heart rate monitor. It gives one week battery backup on a single charge. It has 9 sports modes. It has got an IP68 rating, which makes it water resistant. Its price is Rs 2799.



Smart watch: Fire-Boltt SpO2

The Smart Watch named Fire-Boltt SpO2 has a 1.4-inch display. It gives up to 8 days of battery backup on a single charge. It has a 24-hour heart rate monitor. It also has a feature to measure blood oxygen level. Its price is Rs 2999.





