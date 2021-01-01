smart watches under 3000 second hand affordable budget-smart watches: 4 smart watches under 3000, with strong battery, heart rate sensor, brand new at a price less than Rs.

Smart watches under 3000: There are many latest smartwatches in the offline market including Amazon and Flipkart. This watch can be bought from Rs 5000 to very expensive segment. But today we are going to tell you about some second hand smartwatches, which can be bought from Amazon and will also get warranty on them. Even the option of easy installments will be available. There are many smartwatches on Amazon in Renewed Condition, which can be purchased for less than Rs.

In India, many brands including Samsung to Redmi, Reality are selling cheap and good smartwatches. They have different advantages and features. Many young people like and buy these smartwatches. So today we are going to tell you about the second hand smart watch found on Amazon.

Amazfit Bip S Lite Smart Watch

Amazfit Bip S Lite Smart Watch can be purchased on Amazon for Rs.2549. According to the information given on Amazon, this watch gives 30 days battery backup on a single charge and its brand new version is priced at Rs 4999. 6 months warranty is being given by the seller on this. This watch has a 1.28 inch Always On display.

Fire-Boltt SpO2

This smartwatch of Fire Bolt has a 1.4-inch display. This Watt, which comes with the medal body, gives 8 days of battery backup on a single charge. This watch comes with SpO2 sensor, which measures the level of oxygen in the blood. Apart from this, this watch comes with 27×7 heart rate monitor. This watch in renewed condition can be bought for Rs.2549, while the old one is Rs.2999. 6 months warranty is given by the seller.

HUAWEI Band 6

HUAWEI Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED color screen. This watch has a SpO2 sensor as well as a heart rate monitor that works 24X7. This watch gives 14 days battery backup on a single charge. This is a global version. According to Amazon’s listing, it will get a six-month warranty. Its price is Rs 3817, while the old price is Rs 4490.

Pebble Pace Smart Watch

Pebble Pace Smart Watch can be purchased from Amazon. It has a strong battery, which gives 14 days of battery backup on a single charge. This watch is waterproof. This watch has a 1.4-inch display and has more than 100 faces. The TV of this renewed smartwatch on Amazon is Rs 2999, while the old price is Rs 4499.



Tip: Before buying any Renewed Condition item from Amazon, read the information given about it carefully. Also read the warranty information carefully. This is a refurbished segment.







