Smartphone Android users will not be able to record calls after this day Google will kill all recording Apps Recording apps will also be banned

Keeping in mind the safety of Android users, Google is going to take tough steps. Now recording calls for users will not be as easy as before. If you use any third party app for call record, then you will no longer be able to record calls from May 11 onwards. Because Google is changing its policy.

Along with this, apps that record calls on Google Play Store will no longer be visible. This is because under Google’s new policy, Truecaller, the call recording app on the Play Store, will be closed. However, other features of these apps can be used. At the same time, app developers will also not be able to offer call recording feature for users.

What does this mean for users

This means that users will not be able to record calls after May 11, 2022, if their Android smartphone does not have the built-in call recorder feature. The new policy change, previously spotted by Reddit users NLL Apps, affects third party apps only.

then how will be able to record call

If you have built-in call recording in your smartphone, then it will continue to work as before. This means that if you have the option of call recording in your phone, then you will be able to record any call. Phones that offer call recording are Xiaomi, some Samsung and Google Pixel phones.

iPhone does not already have permission

Let us tell you that Google has been working for some time to stop call recording on Android devices. It blocked access to realtime call recording on Android 6 and restricted call recording to microphone on Android 10. On the other hand, call recording is not already available through third party in iPhone.

Why was such a decision taken?

Google has explained in its webinor that if a third party app is able to access the phone’s audio, then it can also take users’ data. Due to this third party is not allowed to record the call.