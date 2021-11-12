Smartphone can work even after falling in water but keep these things in mind

If the smartphone is on even after falling into the water, then first of all turn it off. Along with this, if you can remove the SIM card or battery. So complete this task as well.

If the smartphone falls into the water, then your heartbeat stops. Because it contains a lot of your data and such are the contact numbers. Those can be difficult for you to get back. But after reading this news, if your smartphone falls in water then you will not have any tension. Because we are going to tell you some such tricks here. With which you can dry your smartphone in a completely safe way and use it again. So let’s know about all these tricks….

Do not make this mistake even by forgetting – If your phone is dropped in water, do not try to blow the water out by blowing it. Also, do not shake the smartphone vigorously. At the same time, some people make the biggest mistake that, to dry the smartphone, put it in a box of rice or lentils. This can damage the charging point and CPU of your phone. So don’t make this mistake even by forgetting.

Can you use hair dryer? If you think, you can dry the water inside the smartphone with the hot air of the hair dryer. So you are thinking completely wrong. This will not only heat up your smartphone, but it can also damage the battery. At the same time, keeping the smartphone in strong sunlight should also be avoided to dry it.

Do this work as soon as you remove it from the water If your smartphone is on, first of all turn it off. Along with this, if you can remove the SIM card or battery. So complete this work as well. After this, wipe the smartphone from outside with a towel.

Also read: These best five smartphones will be available in less than 10 thousand rupees! Know how these features are

First of all do this work- After removing the smartphone from the water, wrap it comfortably in a towel. Due to which the towel will absorb the water coming out of it. After this, keep the smartphone on top of the towel and keep it in such a place. Where there is no moisture and there is no strong heat. This will dry the water inside the smartphone within a few hours. Apart from this, if you have bought electric salmon or any leather item, then you must have found small packets of silica gel in its packing. You can also dry your smartphone by pressing it in these small packets.

Also read: There is a problem in running an Android smartphone! So make the best use by knowing these 5 tricks

Do this work as soon as the phone is fixed – After a few hours if your phone turns on. So first of all secure your data. Because it can also happen that, your smartphone is turned on to give the last salute.