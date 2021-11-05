Smartphone Companies including Xiaomi RealMe OnePlus Oppo Vivo are trying to enter Electric Vehicle segment in India

Many smartphone companies are already selling lifestyle products in India. Now these smartphone companies are preparing to enter the electric vehicle segment.

Many smartphone companies have been trying to become a full-fledged tech company for the last few years. Some smartphone companies are also selling products like bags, shoes. Now companies like Xiaomi, RealMe, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo are trying to enter the electric vehicle segment in India.

These companies have filed patent application for e-vehicle

In this regard, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo have applied for patents for their respective electric vehicles. However, so far only Xiaomi’s patent application has been approved. A patent or trademark application does not imply that the company will enter the said segment, but it shows that it is definitely included in the company’s plan.

RealMe has made these preparations

Realme has become the new name to apply for a trademark in this segment. The company has applied to the Indian regulator in the category of vehicles that can be driven by land, air or water. Apart from this, trademark applications have also been made under the names RealMe Tech Life and TL Devices. The parent company, Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. has already registered a trademark under these names.

OnePlus has showcased the Electric Super Car WarpCar

Similarly, OnePlus has also applied for a trademark for an electric vehicle. The company has chosen the OnePlus Life brand name for this. The company is looking to launch electric bike and electric scooter in the Indian market. OnePlus showcased its Electric Super Car WarpCar in 2019.

These companies are selling lifestyle products

It is worth mentioning that Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo are different companies of the same group. All these companies are part of BBK Electronics of China. Out of these, if you look at Reality, then it is increasing business in the Indian market on the lines of Xiaomi. Like Xiaomi, Realme is also selling products like bags, t-shirts and accessories apart from smart TVs. The range of lifestyle products from Xiaomi is even bigger. This company is selling dozens of products like travel bags, shoes, smart bulbs, electric brushes, air purifiers under the name Mi Brand.