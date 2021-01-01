Smartphone gadget to launch in September: Get ready! Smartphones, tablets and other gadgets like iPhone 13, Pixel 6, OnePlus 9 RT will be launched in September

September 2021 is going to be a very big month when it comes to launching gadgets. In the next few days, you will be launching a lot of new Apple iPhone, Google flagship phone, OnePlus T series phone, Reliance's first 4G smartphone with Google. We are going to tell you in detail about the big gadgets that will be launched this month. Let's take a look at all these gadgets Apple iPhone 13, Apple AirPods, Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Lite TWS earbuds, Google JioPhone NXT, Vivo X70, Asus Zenfone 8, Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G, Realme 8s, Realme 8i And more

Apple iPhone 13 series

Like every year, this time too Apple is expected to launch the next generation iPhone in September. Currently, no exact date is known about this, but according to rumors, the new iPhone may arrive on September 14th. Under the Apple iPhone 13 series, 4 new models will be launched, namely Apple iPhone 13 mini, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Speaking of specifications, this iPhone can be given the new A15 bionic chipset, excellent camera and strong battery. It is expected that a small notch may also be given at this time. In addition, the Pro variant can be given a high refresh rate display.



Apple Paul AirPods Third Generation

Apple Paul will launch the next generation Apple AirPods in September. But it won’t launch with the iPhone. Rumors suggest that Apple will hold another event on September 30 to announce the next generation of AirPods. The third generation is long overdue.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google is considering launching Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. According to reports, Google may launch its flagship smartphone on September 13th. Earlier, some features of the upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone have been revealed. These smartphones will be completely new in terms of design. These smartphones will be based on Google’s Tensor SoC. It is also being said that the new range of smartphones will have a triple rear camera setup. At the same time, the display will be equipped with a higher refresh rate. But it is not known whether these Google smartphones will be launched in India.

OnePlus 9 RT

OnePlus is set to launch a T-series smartphone in the second half of the year. According to reports, OnePlus will launch the T version of OnePlus 9R in September. The OnePlus 9R is the most affordable smartphone in the 9 series. OnePlus’s T series smartphones have high-tech features. The OnePlus 9RT can also have powerful features. Speaking of camera setup, this smartphone can be given a sensor of 50 megapixels.

OnePlus Buds Lite TWS Earbuds

OnePlus OnePlus Buds Lite may launch TWS earbud, Lite version of OnePlus Buds Pro launched this year. According to reports, the earbuds will have an ANC feature that you will get at an affordable price. The upcoming OnePlus entry level is said to be a mix of OnePlus Buds and the latest launched OnePlus Buds Pro.

Google Geophone Next

Reliance Geophone Next will be launched in the Indian market on September 10. Speaking of the display, the smartphone will have a 5.5-inch display equipped with HD resolution. Speaking of the camera, a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera can be offered in this phone. Speaking of processors, Geophone Next is expected to be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor. This smartphone will support 4G network. Speaking of storage, it is expected that JioPhone Next will get the option of 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants. Speaking of internal storage, this smartphone has the option of 16GB internal storage and 32GB internal storage. Geophone Next will work on a customized version of the Android operating system developed by Geo and Google. The Geophone Next will be equipped with high-tech features such as voice assistant, language translation, screen read, automatic read-aloud and smart camera with augmented reality filters. For users who can’t read content in their own language, the phone will allow users to translate all the content on their screen with the tap of a button. In addition, the content will be read in their own language. Geophone Next will be launched in different colors, with a blue variant on top. In terms of price, the Geophone Next will have an estimated starting price of Rs 3,499.

Vivo X70 series

Vivo will soon launch its next generation Vivo X70 series smartphone globally in September. This latest lineup will include 3 smartphones Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro +. Vivo’s new smartphones will be equipped with Zeiss optics, updated internals and new camera modules and will be much better than the old smartphones.

Asus Zenfone 8

Asus has already launched its Zenfone 8 smartphone globally. Now the company is going to bring this smartphone to India. The smartphone is expected to arrive in September 2021. This is a compact flagship smartphone. Speaking of features and specifications, this smartphone will have a 5.9-inch Full HD + display that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Speaking of the processor, this smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Speaking of storage, this smartphone will come with 16GB RAM and 265GB internal storage.



Samsung Galaxy S21 FE5G

Samsung is also expected to launch a fan edition of the Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE5G. There are rumors that this smartphone may arrive in September 2021. When it comes to features and specifications, it will be equipped with strong features of the smartphone. This smartphone is equipped with IP68 water and dust resistance rating. This smartphone will be given a high-refresh rate display. Speaking of design, the design of this smartphone may be similar to the design of Galaxy S21.

realme 8s

The smartphone, which will launch in September, includes the Realme 8s. The smartphone is expected to launch on September 9, 2021. Talking about the processor, this smartphone will have MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and it will be the first smartphone with this processor. According to reports, this smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup. This phone will have a display with 90Hz refresh rate. Speaking of storage, this smartphone will have 8GB of RAM.

realme 8i

Realme has announced that it will launch Realme 8i on September 9th. This smartphone will replace Realme 7i. Talking about the processor, this Realme smartphone will have MediaTek G96SoC processor. Speaking of the display, this smartphone will have a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a powerful rear camera setup, large battery equipped with fast charging.

Realmy Pad Tablet

Realm is set to enter the tablet segment in India in September. There will be Realme Pad in the Indian market, which can be launched at events like Realme 8i and Realme 8s. This tablet can be slender. Speaking of features and specifications, the tablet will have a 10.4-inch display. When it comes to processors, it could be a MediaTek processor.

