Smartphone gets overheated in handling the slightest task? Know – Reasons and Solutions Why your smartphone gets hot and how to fix Overheating Issue – Smartphone gets overheated while handling the slightest task? Know – Reasons and Solutions

By the way, sometimes it is normal for phones to heat up, but if this thing is happening continuously, then it indicates a serious problem with your phone.

Does your smartphone also get hot when playing games, recording videos or taking it out in the sun? If yes, then your phone may be suffering from overheating problem. One thing can also be understood due to the phone being overheated that during the time your phone is heating up, its battery has to work a lot or there is more load on it.

Actually, this problem mainly comes due to the activation of many applications at the same time, while there are other reasons like malware (virus), tampering with software or exposure to sunlight. By the way, sometimes it is normal for phones to heat up, but if this thing is happening continuously, then it indicates a serious problem with your phone.

The phone may overheat due to these reasons:

playing games for a long time

long video shoot

Video streaming with high brightness

Having old/outdated apps in the phone

software updates

Charging with second or wrong USB cable

Long time use of mobile hotspot

Large amounts of data syncing with the cloud, e-mail, or other accounts

How to deal with overheating?:

Avoid exposing the phone to direct sunlight

Update your apps from time to time

Avoid continuous gaming and streaming

Must use antivirus in smartphone

Charge the phone safely.

Put the hot phone on airplane mode. This will disable battery sucking features like wireless radio, Bluetooth and WiFi. When the phone cools down after a while, then put it on the normal mode.

The smartphone works best between minus 35 degrees Celsius, but going out of this range can affect the performance of the phone or its hardware. If your phone is overheating only because of exposure to direct sunlight, keep it in the shade or in a cool place.

However, cold also does not mean that you keep it in the fridge or freezer. Due to this moisture can come in the phone and your phone can also get damaged. It would be better if you take out its case or cover and put it under the fan for a while.