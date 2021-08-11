Smartphone under 10000 4gb ram redmi realme samsung oppo know price specifications – These 4GB RAM phones come in less than Rs 10,000, there are phones like Redmi, Realme and Samsung

Smartphone under 10000: The range of Android smartphones is very large, in which many smartphones are available, but today we are going to tell about the smartphones coming in less than 10 thousand rupees. These smartphones have a big display, strong battery and 4 GB RAM.

Smartphones coming in less than 10 thousand rupees can be purchased from e-commerce site Amazon and Flipkart. Smartphones from Realme, Redmi, and Samsung are present in this segment. All these smartphones have been launched this year itself.

Realme C21 price

Realme C21 has a 6.5-inch display, in which 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available, it can also accommodate 256 GB SD card. 5000mAh battery is given in this phone. Also, this phone comes with MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel and a 5 megapixel camera on the front. Its price on Flipkart is Rs 9,499.

redmi 9i price

Redmi 9i has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The price of this smartphone is Rs 8499. It has a 6.53-inch FullHD+ display. It has a 13 megapixel camera on the back panel, while there is a 5 megapixel camera on the front. 5000 mAh battery is given in this phone. This phone comes with MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

Samsung M12 price

The Samsung M12 smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Its resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels. This phone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Also, a microSD card of up to 1 TB can be put in it. Exynos 850 processor has been given in this phone. Its price is Rs 10,999, which is Rs 999 more than Rs 10 thousand.

OPPO A12 price

The OPPO A12 smartphone is listed on Flipkart. This phone has a 6.22 inch display, which is HD Plus screen. It can accommodate a 256 GB SD card. It has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 4230 mAh battery. It can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 8990, which offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.





