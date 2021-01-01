Smartphone under 15000 6gb ram poco redmi oppo realme flipkart Smartphone under 15000 6gb ram

Smartphone under 15000 6gb ram: There are many smartphones in the Indian mobile market, but if you want to buy a new phone, then many times users have to face a lot of trouble in choosing a good phone. Today we are going to tell about laptops with 6 GB RAM that come in less than Rs 15000.

POCO M3 price specificaiton

POCO M3 is being sold on Flipkart for Rs 11499. This smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Also, you can put an SD card of 512 GB in it. It has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus display. It has a 6000mAh battery. This phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. There is an 8 megapixel front camera.

Redmi 9 power price specification

6 GB RAM has also been given in Redmi 9 power and its price is Rs 15590. It has 128 GB internal storage. This phone has a 6.53 inch FullHD Plus display. Also this phone comes with 6000mAh battery. This phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels.



OPPO A53 price specification

Oppo A53 can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 13990. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It can accommodate a 256 GB SD card. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It has a Snapdragon 460 processor and 5000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 price specification

6 GB RAM has also been given in Realme Narzo 30 and its price is Rs 14,449. It can accommodate 128 GB internal storage and 256 GB microSD card. It has a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display. This phone has been given 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.





