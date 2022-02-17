Jobs

Smartphone with good battery launched in less than Rs 6000, many features are available

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Smartphone with good battery launched in less than Rs 6000, many features are available
Written by admin
Smartphone with good battery launched in less than Rs 6000, many features are available

Smartphone with good battery launched in less than Rs 6000, many features are available

Smartphone with good battery launched in less than Rs 6000, many features are available

This phone has been launched under the name Itel A27. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.45-inch IPS display and offers 4G connectivity with dual VoLTE support on both the SIM cards.

If you have made up your mind to buy a smartphone and do not want to spend much money. If you are going to take a smartphone of range up to 6 thousand, then let us tell you that such a smartphone has knocked in India, whose price is Rs 5,999. In fact, to maintain its identity in the budget smartphone segment, smartphone company itel has launched a smartphone. The name Itel A27 has been launched. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.45-inch IPS display and offers 4G connectivity with dual VoLTE support on both the SIM cards.

This phone has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. With which it is believed that it will compete with Jio PhoneNext. It has a good battery, which is being said that it can give talk time duration of up to 20 hours.

itel A27 Price in India
Itel A27 is priced at Rs 5,999 in India. Which can only be bought in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The smartphone comes in three color options: Crystal Blue, Silver Purple, Deep Grey. The smartphone will soon be available through offline retailer shops as well.

itel A27 Specifications
Itel A27 is powered by Android 11 (Go Edition). According to the company, the smartphone flaunts a 5.45-inch FW+ IPS display. The Itel A27 offers an unspecified quad-core 1.4GHz processor. Which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The Itel A27 offers a 5-megapixel AI rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Talking about its battery, it gives 4000mAh battery. Also fingerprint sensor is also given. This phone can also be bought through online means.

READ Also  VNIT Nagpur Bharti 2021 - @ www.vnit.ac.in


#Smartphone #good #battery #launched #features

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Toyota Kirloskar launches limited edition Innova Crysta: will get multi-terrain monitor, price starts from Rs 17.18 lakhToyota Kirloskar launches limited edition Innova Crysta with multi terrain monitor and price starts from Rs 17.18 lakh rupees Terrain Monitor, Prices Start at Rs 17.18 Lakh

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment