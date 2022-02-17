Smartphone with good battery launched in less than Rs 6000, many features are available

If you have made up your mind to buy a smartphone and do not want to spend much money. If you are going to take a smartphone of range up to 6 thousand, then let us tell you that such a smartphone has knocked in India, whose price is Rs 5,999. In fact, to maintain its identity in the budget smartphone segment, smartphone company itel has launched a smartphone. The name Itel A27 has been launched. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.45-inch IPS display and offers 4G connectivity with dual VoLTE support on both the SIM cards.

This phone has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. With which it is believed that it will compete with Jio PhoneNext. It has a good battery, which is being said that it can give talk time duration of up to 20 hours.

itel A27 Price in India

Itel A27 is priced at Rs 5,999 in India. Which can only be bought in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The smartphone comes in three color options: Crystal Blue, Silver Purple, Deep Grey. The smartphone will soon be available through offline retailer shops as well.

itel A27 Specifications

Itel A27 is powered by Android 11 (Go Edition). According to the company, the smartphone flaunts a 5.45-inch FW+ IPS display. The Itel A27 offers an unspecified quad-core 1.4GHz processor. Which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The Itel A27 offers a 5-megapixel AI rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Talking about its battery, it gives 4000mAh battery. Also fingerprint sensor is also given. This phone can also be bought through online means.