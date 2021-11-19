Smartphones are available in 25 thousand rupees Know what are your meanings – Learn

Apart from Motorola Edge Fusion, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62, what other smartphones are there. Which can be bought in the budget of 25 thousand rupees.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone soon and your budget is around 25 thousand rupees. Then this news can prove to be very useful for you. Because here we are going to give you information about the best latest smartphone coming in the budget of 25 thousand rupees. In these smartphones, you will get powerful RAM and excellent storage with 5G connectivity. Let us know which other smartphones are there in this list apart from Motorola Edge Fusion, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62 and what are the best features you are going to get in them.

Motorola Edge Fusion- The price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of this phone is Rs 21,499. At the same time, its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. It can be bought in Cyber ​​Teal and Electric Graphite color. It works on dual-sim. It works on My UX based on Android 11. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED Max Vision display. Its resolution is 1080×2400 pixels. Its refresh rate is 90 Hz. Its aspect ratio is 20: 9. This phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor and up to 8 GB of RAM. Up to 128 GB of storage has been given in the phone.

Triple rear camera setup is present in the phone. Its first sensor is 108 megapixels. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The third camera of the phone is 2 megapixels. A 32-megapixel camera has been given in the phone for selfie. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery which supports 30T turbopower. For connectivity, options like G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS / A-GPS and USB Type-C port have been given. Fingerprint is also included in the phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G – Its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. At the same time, the price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is Rs 24,999. At the same time, the price of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is Rs 27,999. It can be purchased in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray color.

This phone comes with dual-sim. This phone works on Android 11. The screen of OxygenOS 11 has been given on it. It has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 1080×2400. It is equipped with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. It has a triple rear camera setup. Its first sensor is 64 megapixels with f / 1.79 aperture. The second one is equipped with f / 2.25 aperture and is an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens. At the same time, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor has been given with the third f / 2.4 lens. The phone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera. Up to 256GB of storage is provided in the phone. For connectivity, features like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / A-GPS / NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack have been provided. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. 4500mAh battery has been given in the phone. This phone supports Warp Charge 30T Plus technology.

Also Read: Skoda Mid-Size Sedan Slavia Unveiled, Book Now For Just Rs 11,000; Know- what will be special in the car

Samsung Galaxy F62 – The Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone is similar to the Samsung Galaxy M51. But this smartphone has given the latest Android version with many strong flagships. Which makes this smartphone very good. You have been given a 7,000mAh battery in Galaxy F62. Which makes this smartphone heavy. Along with this, Samsung has given Exynos 9825 SoC processor in this smartphone like Galaxy Note 10+. Which makes Galaxy F62 smooth during gaming. Apart from this, the AMOLED display, day-time camera set this smartphone apart from other smartphones. At the same time, the battery in this smartphone sports a fast charger of 25W.

Also read: Oppo A95 smartphone launched with 5,000mAh battery, these are budget phones from Samsung and Realme

Vivo V20 Smartphone – The Vivo V20 phone has a 6.44-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9. The Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor has been given in Vivo V20 2021. The phone has 8 GB RAM. Vivo V20 2021 smartphone runs on Android 11. 4000mAh battery has been given in this phone. The smartphone supports fast charging. Vivo V20 2021 has a 64-megapixel primary with aperture F / 1.89, 8-megapixel with aperture F / 2.2 and a 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup with aperture F / 2.4. The rear camera supports autofocus.