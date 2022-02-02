Smartphones from Samsung to Oppo Reno Realme to be launched in February Know Specifications and Prices – Smartphones from Samsung to Oppo Reno, Realme to be launched in February; Know Specifications and Prices

Samsung has confirmed the launch of its flagship series phone Samsung Galaxy S22 this month. Along with this, phones of Oppo Reno 7 series, iQOO 9 series, OnePlus Nord 2 CE series and Realme 9 series can be launched.

Along with this, phones of Oppo Reno 7 series, iQOO 9 series, OnePlus Nord 2 CE series and Realme 9 series can be launched.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will launch three smartphones in this series on February 9. Samsung Electronics CEO Dr. TM Roh reports that the new Galaxy S-series will have a noteworthy flagship device. In this, Samsung can give the features of Note series. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will launch at Rs. 87,999. S Pen support can be given in this. Apart from this, it has a display of 6.8 inches (17.27 cm). Also, it will get 108 + 12 + 10 + 10 megapixel camera and will have 5000 mAh battery.

realme 9 pro and realme 9 pro plus

Talking about this smartphone, the company can bring Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus by February 15. Both will come with 5G support and can cost more than Rs 15,000. Let us know that Reality 9i has been launched in January.

Vivo X80 Series

Vivo can launch two smartphones Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro under this series in February. Dimensity 8000 processor can be found in Vivo X80. Apart from this, 9,000 chipset can be found in the Pro variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 2

The company can launch this affordable smartphone brand Nord CE on February 11. However, it has not been officially confirmed. According to the report, Dimension 900 processor and 64MP camera can be given in this handset. Apart from this, OnePlus 10 Pro can be launched for Rs 54,590 with a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display and 48MP + 50MP + 8MP and 5000mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 7 Series

The phone of this series has been launched in China in January and the company is going to launch this series in February. This smartphone will hit India on 4th February. There are two variants of the phone, Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro. A 32-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the Oppo Reno variant phone. While the Pro variant will get a 50MP Sony IMX766 rear sensor.

iQOO 9 Series

The brand has launched the iQOO 9 series in China and soon this smartphone series can be launched in India as well. It will launch two smartphones iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro in February itself. Snapdragon 888 processor can be given in iQOO 9 smartphone.