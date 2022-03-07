Smartphones of Realme, Infinix, Micromax and Poco, strong battery with 4GB RAM, know features and price

Affordable Smartphone Under 10000: In this Realme smartphone, you will get a 6.50-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The price of this smartphone can be bought for Rs 8,999.

The market is full of expensive smartphones that provide you with many great features. But in India, many people still look for budget smartphones. Whose price is around 10 thousand rupees. Today we are going to give you information about such smartphones of Realme, Infinix, Micromax and Poco, which are not less than any expensive smartphone in terms of features. In these smartphones of Realme, Infinix, Micromax and Poco, you will get fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, 4GB RAM and battery up to 5000mAh. Let’s know about these budget smartphones…

Infinix Hot 11S Smartphone: In this Infinix smartphone, you will get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1,080×2,480 pixel resolution. This smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The company has given 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage in this smartphone which can be expanded with the help of micro SD card. Talking about power, 5000mAh battery pack has been given in Infinix Hot 11S smartphone. Apart from this, for the people who are fond of photos, this smartphone has been given a triple camera setup in the rear which is 50MP + 2MP + AI and 8MP camera has been given in the front for video calls and selfies. If we talk about its price, then it can be bought from Amazon for only Rs 10,999.

Micromax In 2b Smartphone – In this Micromax smartphone, the company has given a 6.52-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 pixels. This Micromax smartphone runs on Unisoc T610 processor. In which 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available which can be expanded with micro SD card. Talking about the battery, the Micromax In 2b smartphone has a 5000mAh battery pack. Photo enthusiasts may be a little disappointed with the camera setup. Because this smartphone has a 13MP + 2MP camera setup in the rear and a 5MP camera in the front. Talking about the price, then this smartphone can be bought from Amazon for only Rs 9,110.

Realme Narzo 30A Smartphone – In this Realme smartphone, you will get a 6.50-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. At the same time, this smartphone of Reality runs on MediaTek Helio G85 processor and in this smartphone you will get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Along with this, talking about the battery pack, a strong battery of 6000mAh has been given in the Realme Narzo 30A smartphone. This Realme smartphone has a 13MP camera in the rear and 8MP in the front. The price of this smartphone of Reality is Rs 8,999.

Poco M3 Smartphone – This Poco smartphone will get a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a resolution rate of 1080×2340 pixels. At the same time, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor will be available in this smartphone. Poco M3 smartphone will get 6GB RAM and 62GB storage, which will get 6000mAh battery backup. If we talk about camera setup, then this smartphone will get a triple camera setup in real which will be 48MP + 2MP + 2MP. Along with this, an 8MP camera will be available in the front. The price of this Poco smartphone is Rs 8,400.