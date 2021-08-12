Smartphones Won. We Can Ignore Them.



Smartphones also remain a test bed for useful inventions, especially for photography, and for software features like voice recognition.

So hurray for the smartphone companies that continue to perfect their products. That doesn’t mean we have to worry a bit about Google’s new Pixel phones – they really do look weird, though – or Apple’s upcoming iPhone… 13? 12S? No matter.

The latest phones will be lighter, faster, better, and possibly more expensive than the older ones. The exciting new features will be there when you’re ready. You don’t have to worry about it until then.

Tip of the week

Don’t give up if a tech company won’t fix your phone

Not yet ready for a new smartphone? Brian X Chen, a consumer tech columnist for The New York Times, tells a story of relentless determination to keep an old device alive:

A few weeks ago, a reader named Marianne sent me this email:

Last year I tried to buy a new battery for my Samsung Galaxy S7 phone. I brought it to Verizon, where I bought it. They told me they couldn’t open the phone to replace the battery and suggested that I take it to a repair shop. I called Samsung, and it took so much trying to talk to a human. The person I finally spoke to said I had to send $ 75 to have Samsung even agree to look at the phone, and if they could install a battery, they would contact me. I authorized my credit card for $ 75 and waited for the required mail authorization to receive an email the next day saying that Samsung wanted to cancel the entire transaction. At that point, I gave up. I would be perfectly happy with my S7 if it could handle the load.

I responded to Marianne, encouraging her to try again, but this time contact a few local independent repair shops to ask if they could do the job. A few days later, she replied that she had found someone and her phone had regained its former glory!

The moral of the story: don’t give up if a brand like Apple or Samsung says they can’t help you fix a phone. There is an industry of independent repairers whose job is to keep your phone working, not selling you a new one.

More often than not, freelance technicians are able to perform repairs that manufacturers are unwilling to do, such as replacing a faulty charging port on an iPhone. Search the web on Yelp or Google and call to find a good, honest repairman.