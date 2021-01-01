Smartwatch below Rs 3000: Smartwatch hobby will be completed! Noisfit Core Launched in India at Affordable Price with Advanced Features – Noisefit Smart Smartwatch Launched in India at a Price Feat of Rs. 3000 Check and All Details

The company’s latest affordable smartwatch NoiseFit Core is now available in India. Noise has launched the NoiseFit Core smartwatch in the country. The company claims that it has a battery life of 7 days.

The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and is priced at Rs 2,999. The waterproof smartwatch is available online on the company’s website and on Amazon Mazon.



Features of NoiseFit Core

The 1.28-inch TFT display with 240×240 pixel resolution plays NoiseFit Core. The smartwatch comes with a cute button on the right side that allows users to navigate the entire UI.

The smartwatch is available in two color options, Charcoal Black and Silver Gray. Lightweight Wearable offers 13 different sports modes and allows users to control music and camera.

The smartwatch comes with a heart-rate sensor and an IP68 rating which makes it waterproof. The company claims that NoiseFit Core can offer 7 days battery backup on a single charge.

The NoiseFit Core Fire Bolt competes with the SPO2 smartwatch

Noise’s new smartwatch will compete with the Fire Bolt SPO2 smartwatch which is available for only Rs 2,999. The smartwatch claims to have a battery life of 8 days on a single charge. The device is equipped with a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen monitor. The wearable comes with a water resistant design and offers 7 different sports modes. Recently, Noise emerged as the top wearable brand in India for the fifth consecutive quarter. According to International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q2 2021, the domestic brand is leading the industry in 2Q21 with 28.6% market share.