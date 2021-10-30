Smita Patil and Mahesh Bhatt were not talking after release of ‘Arth’, this was the reason

Smita Patil’s character was very important during the shoot of ‘Arth’ and she was happy with it too. But when the editing of the film started, many important scenes of Smita Patil were cut.

‘Arth’ is one of the finest films of Hindi film industry. This film was made by Mahesh Bhatt on the basis of experiences from his personal life. Before the release of Arth, Mahesh Bhatt was not considered a successful director but this film made him a big director. Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and Kulbhushan Kharbanda did a great job in this film. Smita Patil played the character of Parveen Babi in the film. Smita Patil’s character was very important during the shoot and she was also happy with it.

But when the editing of the film started, many important scenes of Smita Patil were cut. Mahesh Bhatt had separated from Parveen Bobby in those days and returned to his wife and children. He wanted to send this message through this film that how painful the end of extra marital affair is. For this reason, the character of Shabana Azmi was given more importance in the film and her footage was also kept much more than that of Smita Patil.

When Smita Patil saw the film after the release of the film, she had a rift with Mahesh Bhatt. As the film was shot, a lot had changed in its theme after editing. Angered by this, Smita Patil stopped talking to Mahesh Bhatt. Smita Patil and Mahesh Bhatt had a rift for a long time, although later everything was back to normal between the two.

Smita Patil’s own life also revolved around extra-marital affair. She was in a relationship with married Raj Babbar. Raj Babbar left his wife Nadira Babbar and children and started living with Smita. Smita Patil’s family members had also given permission that if Raj leaves his first wife, Smita will marry them.

But when Smita started talking about marriage, Raj Babbar refused. Smita Patil’s younger sister Manya Patil had told that she felt extremely humiliated when Raj Babbar refused to marry Smita. She parted ways with Raj Babbar. Smita Patil was also pregnant during that time. She gave birth to their child and Smita Patil passed away 15 days later.