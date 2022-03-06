Smith 35 points as No. 5 Baylor women clinch Big 12 outright



Nalisa Smith earned a career-high 35 points with 12 rebounds in her senior day game for fifth-ranked Baylor, and the Bears won the full Big 12 women’s title with an 82-57 win over Texas Tech in the regular-season final on Sunday.

The Bears (25-5, 15-3 Big 12) have secured their 12th consecutive Big 12 title and their 13th overall title after winning 87-62 in ninth-ranked Iowa State last Monday. With the cyclone ending their regular season with a win in West Virginia on Saturday night, Baylor had to beat Texas Tech for a straight championship.

Brian Garlich had 12 points and Telah Thomas had 12 points for Texas Tech (11-18, 4-14), which as a team could not outscore Smith until the second half. Smith had 22 points at half time, while Baylor had a 45-22 lead. Vivian Gray finished with 10 points, retaining the average half of her season.

After Smith’s two free throws in the opening minute, Tech tied the game 2-2 and Smith and Gray tied 4-4. The Bears then created a four-point lead before Smith’s fastbreak layup that started his 12-point stretch in four minutes.

Gray’s free throw with 8:07 left in the third quarter was Tech’s 23rd point, one more than Smith’s at the time. Smith immediately followed a pattern for his 24th point before the Red Raiders scored a drawn field goal for the first time in the game, although a 22-point deficit was the closest to the rest of the game.

A day after the reigning national champion Baylor men celebrated part of their second consecutive Big 12 title win with a home win against Iowa State, more green and gold fell on the Confetti court to celebrate a championship. The women were presented their latest trophy on a stage with a long table in front of which 12 previous trophies were displayed.

Jaden Owens had 13 points in 5-of-5 shooting, including three 3-pointers for Baylor. Smith has finished his 21st double-double and 49th of 127 career games this season.

Big picture

Texas Tech: The Red Riders won 83-79 against TCU in their home final, after losing 10 of their previous 11 games.

Baylor: After winning the last 11 Big 12 titles under Kim Mulkey, Baylor has lost their first two conference games under new coach Nicki Klein. But the only loss for the Bears was when Oklahoma hit a humming-beating shot. They carry a 10-game winning streak in the post season.

Pole implication

Baylor could rise to the top four for the first time this season. Louisville finishes fourth in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

The next one is coming

Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. Texas Tech, No. 8 Seed, plays Oklahoma State on Wednesday night The winner of that first-round game will face Baylor in the quarter-finals on Thursday.