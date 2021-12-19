Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi to gather crowd by luring saree and blanket Congress Srinivas shared video

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi reached Amethi on Saturday after taking a padyatra and also addressed the public meeting. During this there was a huge crowd of people. Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of mobilizing a crowd at the Congress rally in Amethi by luring them with saris and blankets. After which Youth Congress President BV Srinivas targeted Union Minister Smriti Irani by sharing a retaliatory video.

Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani targeted the Congress leader by sharing a video of the women who attended the rally. In the shared video, a woman is seen saying when asked by a person that she said that she would give sarees and blankets but did not get anything. In the video, another woman is also seen saying what was found, two rupees are throwing dog biscuits. Sharing the same video, the Union Minister wrote that Yuvraj did not fulfill the promise of a sari blanket to mobilize the crowd, sad!

Yuvraj did not fulfill the promise of a sari blanket to mobilize the crowd… Sad! pic.twitter.com/UpgE8alhJo — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 18, 2021

Youth Congress President BV Srinivas also retaliated after Smriti Irani targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by tweeting the video. Srinivas also shared a video of the rally in Amethi on Twitter in which women were shouting slogans of Congress party Zindabad and Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad with cut outs of ‘Girl hoon fight hoon’. Sharing this video, BV Srinivas wrote that the next time you go to Amethi to eat chaat-dumplings or drink lassi, you will definitely ask thousands of such faces, did anyone from the Gandhi family come?

Next time you go to Amethi to eat chaat-dumplings or drink lassi, then you will definitely ask thousands of such faces, did anyone from the Gandhi family come? @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/Kqwa26Fcga https://t.co/3XRIIMBKus — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 18, 2021

During the rally organized in Amethi, both the siblings attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Modi fiercely. Rahul Gandhi said that Hindu spirit is born from within, born out of fearlessness. The one who has fear in his heart, he cannot be a Hindu, a Hindu hugs everyone, a Hindu can never lie to anyone. Hindutva takes bath alone in the Ganges and Hindus take bath in the Ganges with crores of people. There is truth on one side and lies on the other. On one hand there is love and on the other hand there is hate. There is non-violence on the one hand and violence on the other.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, saying that a web of lies was spread here in the last elections. This web was spread by the same people, who have been spreading the web of lies all over the country for the last seven and a half years. At the same time, he said that when the lockdown was imposed during Corona, people here were trapped in other states, pleading for help. Where were the MPs here then, where was the BJP government then. When BJP failed to fulfill its responsibility, Congress party tried to help, then we parked buses, they were turned down, they were not allowed to come.