Smriti Irani Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Smriti Irani Former model, actress, producer and politician. Smriti started his career in modeling and was a 1997 Miss Femina India finalist.But she Tulsi On her tv show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She even played the role of Sita in Ramayana. She soon left the television industry and was elected Minister of Human Resources Development by the Government of India.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Smriti Malhotra nickname Smriti Known name Smriti Irani Birthday March 23, 1976 Year 45 years (as of 2021) place of origin New Delhi Birthplace New Delhi, India Current place of residence Mumbai, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Actress, model, politician Marriage status marriage Boyfriend / Affair unknown religion Hindu Zodiac Aries Eating habits vegetarian

Smriti Irani It was a popular household name that is now a politician. Her grandfather was RSS swayamsevak and her mother was a member of Jana Sangh. In one interview, she revealed that her parents had never had a big dream for her, she just wanted to marry her a good boy.

While growing up, Smriti Irani always wanted to be a junior and civil engineer. However, her father opposed her decision and thought that neither of these professions was suitable for her. After this, she moved to Mumbai and participated in the Miss Femina Contest. During her struggling days, Smriti Irani worked as a waitress at McDonald’s.

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Holy Child Auxiliary School in New Delhi College / university University of Delhi Open Learning School Educational background • 12th pass

• Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) 1st year

From the University of Delhi Open School

Learning (did not complete 3 years

Bachelor’s degree course) Ethnicity • Half Punjab Half Mahara Strian (from her)

Father’s side)

• Bengali-Assamese (from the mother’s side) Father’s name Ajay Kumar Maruho Tiger Mother’s name Shibatani Baguchi Brother’s name Unknown name Sister name Two younger sisters (name unknown) Spouse / husband’s name Zubin Irani (Businessman) Child (child) name Son- Zohr Irani (born 2001)

Daughter-Zoish Irani (born 2003),

Chanel Irani (stepdaughter)

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Indian Television Academy Awards – Winner of the Leading Actress Award at the show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Indian Television Academy Awards – Winner of the Leading Actress Award at the show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Indian Telly Awards – Winner of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Best Actress Award Indian Telly Awards-Show Virrudh’s Best Actress (Judge) Sumriti Irani in 2019 was named on Femina’s power list under the theme of “Women Who Changed the Game”

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Rs. 11.11 Croix Monthly salary / income Rs. 10,000 rupees + other allowances Home address A-602, Neptune Apartments, Swami Summers

Nagar 4th Cross Lane, Locandowara Complex,

Andheri West, Mumbai 400053 car unknown

favorite:-

Favorite food Gujarat food, pizza, chocolate Favorite actor Damendra, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Favorite actress Reka, Hema Malini Favorite color Blue Favorite hobby Do yoga, listen to music, travel,

Play carom Favorite politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narendra Modi Favorite movie Mr. India (1987), Avengers series Favorite movie director Shekhar Kapur

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color black height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches Meters – 1.70 m Centimeter – 170 cm weight Kilogram-80 Kg Figure measurement Size – 35 Waist size – 28 inches Hip size – 38 inches Figure measurement – ​​35-28-38

