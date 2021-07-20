Smriti Irani Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Smriti Irani Former model, actress, producer and politician. Smriti started his career in modeling and was a 1997 Miss Femina India finalist.But she Tulsi On her tv show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She even played the role of Sita in Ramayana. She soon left the television industry and was elected Minister of Human Resources Development by the Government of India.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Smriti Malhotra
|nickname
|Smriti
|Known name
|Smriti Irani
|Birthday
|March 23, 1976
|Year
|45 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|New Delhi
|Birthplace
|New Delhi, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Actress, model, politician
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Boyfriend / Affair
|unknown
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Aries
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Smriti Irani It was a popular household name that is now a politician. Her grandfather was RSS swayamsevak and her mother was a member of Jana Sangh. In one interview, she revealed that her parents had never had a big dream for her, she just wanted to marry her a good boy.
While growing up, Smriti Irani always wanted to be a junior and civil engineer. However, her father opposed her decision and thought that neither of these professions was suitable for her. After this, she moved to Mumbai and participated in the Miss Femina Contest. During her struggling days, Smriti Irani worked as a waitress at McDonald’s.
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|Holy Child Auxiliary School in New Delhi
|College / university
|University of Delhi Open Learning School
|Educational background
|• 12th pass
• Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) 1st year
From the University of Delhi Open School
Learning (did not complete 3 years
Bachelor’s degree course)
|Ethnicity
|• Half Punjab Half Mahara Strian (from her)
Father’s side)
• Bengali-Assamese (from the mother’s side)
|Father’s name
|Ajay Kumar Maruho Tiger
|Mother’s name
|Shibatani Baguchi
|Brother’s name
|Unknown name
|Sister name
|Two younger sisters (name unknown)
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Zubin Irani (Businessman)
|Child (child) name
|Son- Zohr Irani (born 2001)
Daughter-Zoish Irani (born 2003),
Chanel Irani (stepdaughter)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Indian Television Academy Awards – Winner of the Leading Actress Award at the show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
|Indian Telly Awards – Winner of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Best Actress Award
|Indian Telly Awards-Show Virrudh’s Best Actress (Judge)
|Sumriti Irani in 2019 was named on Femina’s power list under the theme of “Women Who Changed the Game”
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|Rs. 11.11 Croix
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs. 10,000 rupees + other allowances
|Home address
|A-602, Neptune Apartments, Swami Summers
Nagar 4th Cross Lane, Locandowara Complex,
Andheri West, Mumbai 400053
|car
|unknown
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Gujarat food, pizza, chocolate
|Favorite actor
|Damendra, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan
|Favorite actress
|Reka, Hema Malini
|Favorite color
|Blue
|Favorite hobby
|Do yoga, listen to music, travel,
Play carom
|Favorite politician
|Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narendra Modi
|Favorite movie
|Mr. India (1987), Avengers series
|Favorite movie director
|Shekhar Kapur
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|black
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
|Meters – 1.70 m
|Centimeter – 170 cm
|weight
|Kilogram-80 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 35
|Waist size – 28 inches
|Hip size – 38 inches
|Figure measurement – 35-28-38
