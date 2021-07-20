People

Smriti Irani Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

17 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Smriti Irani Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Written by admin
Smriti Irani Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Smriti Irani Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Sumriti Irani Height Weight Age Caste Husband Children Family

Smriti Irani Former model, actress, producer and politician. Smriti started his career in modeling and was a 1997 Miss Femina India finalist.But she Tulsi On her tv show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She even played the role of Sita in Ramayana. She soon left the television industry and was elected Minister of Human Resources Development by the Government of India.

Sumriti Irani Weight Age Caste Husband Children Family Biography
Sumriti Irani Height Weight Age Caste Husband Children Family 1

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Smriti Malhotra
nickname Smriti
Known name Smriti Irani
Birthday March 23, 1976
Year 45 years (as of 2021)
place of origin New Delhi
Birthplace New Delhi, India
Current place of residence Mumbai, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Actress, model, politician
Marriage status marriage
Boyfriend / Affair unknown
religion Hindu
Zodiac Aries
Eating habits vegetarian

Smriti Irani It was a popular household name that is now a politician. Her grandfather was RSS swayamsevak and her mother was a member of Jana Sangh. In one interview, she revealed that her parents had never had a big dream for her, she just wanted to marry her a good boy.

Make cash from streaming live

While growing up, Smriti Irani always wanted to be a junior and civil engineer. However, her father opposed her decision and thought that neither of these professions was suitable for her. After this, she moved to Mumbai and participated in the Miss Femina Contest. During her struggling days, Smriti Irani worked as a waitress at McDonald’s.

Sumriti Irani Height Weight Age Husband Children Family Biography

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Holy Child Auxiliary School in New Delhi
College / university University of Delhi Open Learning School
Educational background • 12th pass
• Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) 1st year
From the University of Delhi Open School
Learning (did not complete 3 years
Bachelor’s degree course)
Ethnicity • Half Punjab Half Mahara Strian (from her)
Father’s side)
• Bengali-Assamese (from the mother’s side)
Father’s name Ajay Kumar Maruho Tiger
Mother’s name Shibatani Baguchi
Brother’s name Unknown name
Sister name Two younger sisters (name unknown)
Spouse / husband’s name Zubin Irani (Businessman)
Child (child) name Son- Zohr Irani (born 2001)
Daughter-Zoish Irani (born 2003),
Chanel Irani (stepdaughter)
Sumriti Irani Height Age Caste Husband Children Family Biography

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Indian Television Academy Awards – Winner of the Leading Actress Award at the show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Indian Television Academy Awards – Winner of the Leading Actress Award at the show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Indian Telly Awards – Winner of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Best Actress Award
Indian Telly Awards-Show Virrudh’s Best Actress (Judge)
Sumriti Irani in 2019 was named on Femina’s power list under the theme of “Women Who Changed the Game”
Sumriti Irani Height Weight Age Caste Husband Child Biography

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Rs. 11.11 Croix
Monthly salary / income Rs. 10,000 rupees + other allowances
Home address A-602, Neptune Apartments, Swami Summers
Nagar 4th Cross Lane, Locandowara Complex,
Andheri West, Mumbai 400053
car unknown

favorite:-

Favorite food Gujarat food, pizza, chocolate
Favorite actor Damendra, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan
Favorite actress Reka, Hema Malini
Favorite color Blue
Favorite hobby Do yoga, listen to music, travel,
Play carom
Favorite politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narendra Modi
Favorite movie Mr. India (1987), Avengers series
Favorite movie director Shekhar Kapur
Sumriti Irani Height Weight Age Caste Husband Children Family Biography

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color black
height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
Meters – 1.70 m
Centimeter – 170 cm
weight Kilogram-80 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 35
Waist size – 28 inches
Hip size – 38 inches
Figure measurement – ​​35-28-38

Learn more Bipasha Basu, Nasir Ladin Shah, Manoji Barge Pai

Make Money From Streaming Live

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.


  • Narendra Modi 40%, 36 vote

    36 vote 40%

    36 votes-40% of all votes

  • Rahul Gandhi 14%, 13 vote

    13 vote 14%

    13 votes-14% of all votes

  • Mamuta Banerjee 13%, 12 vote

    12 vote 13%

    12 votes-13% of all votes

  • Arvind Keziwar 13%, 12 vote

    12 vote 13%

    12 votes-13% of all votes

  • Adityanas Yogi 11%, 10 vote

    Ten vote 11%

    10 votes-11% of all votes

  • Amit Shah 8%, 7 vote

    7 vote 8%

    7 votes-8% of all votes

Total votes: 90

Voter: 73

July 20, 2021December 31, 2021

XX

You or your IP have already voted.







1stock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment