Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi again: BJP attacks Congress and Rahul Gandhi, BJP also responds strongly after Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on NMP, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Smriti Irani retaliate, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Smriti Irani strongly criticize Rahul Kelly. And Congress: Congress is not reading newspapers, Rahul Gandhi is not reading newspapers …

Congress and BJP have intensified the government’s Asset Monetization Pipeline (NMP) program. On Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government of selling the country’s wealth. BJP responded to this. Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Smriti Irani accepted the party’s leadership. Both of them answered Rahul in their own style.Union Minority Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has targeted Rahul Gandhi, calling the Congress a “non-performing asset” (NPA). Naqvi said the Congress itself is a ‘non-performing asset’ with no value inside or outside.

Congress hurricane Bahubali

Naqvi said, ‘Congress is trying to be a champion of confusion and contradiction. On the one hand, the Narendra Modi government and the BJP are engaged in building the country. At the same time, the Congress is wreaking havoc on the country. “Good luck and get well soon,” Naqvi said, referring to the old-fashioned Bahubali Congress.

‘PM sells everything’, Rahul Gandhi attacks Center, government is working for 2-3 industrialists

Smriti also opened the front

Union Minister Smriti Irani also strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi. He said it was certain that Rahul Gandhi should not have seen the Finance Minister’s press conference. Or he would not have read the newspaper. He may not have checked the facts on social media.

Defending the government, Smriti said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made it clear that monetization would bring Rs 6 lakh crore into India’s coffers. Certainly the government has said that no property will be taken away from the ‘ownership’ of the Indian government.

He said that the question arises that if Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are suffering so much due to monetization, then tell me, if Rs 8,000 crore was raised on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, then was the Congress selling the country? When the airport was privatized in 2006, was it selling the country? Is Rahul Gandhi alleging that the government run by his mother was selling the country? Smriti said Rahul Gandhi was trying to slap a government that has worked to fill the coffers of the country with transparency and protect it from Congress looters.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Earlier, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had termed the announcement of the Asset Monetization Pipeline (NMP) program as an “attack on the future” of the youth. He targeted the government and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sold the country’s capital, built in 70 years, to some of his industrialist friends. He also claimed that giving this ‘gift’ to some companies would create a monopoly on them, which would not provide employment to the youth of the country. In a tweet, Rahul called the government’s NMP program a national ‘friendship’ scheme.

What is NMP?

The Modi government has soon launched a new program to sell government property. This is called the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) program. Under this program, the central government will raise money from the sale of infrastructure (infrastructure) in four years. The value of these assets is around Rs 6 lakh crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) program. These infrastructure ranges from railways, roads, energy sector to telecommunications, warehouses, airports, ports, mines and stadiums. The finance minister has said that dematerialisation of property (raising money by selling property) does not include sale of land. This is an event that involves the sale of an existing property (Brownfield property).

