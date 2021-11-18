Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Says Modi Gave Padma honor to Amethi daughter – Smriti Irani said

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday targeted the Gandhi Nehru family and said that despite being a VVIP area for a long time, the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Padma honor to a poor daughter of Amethi. Addressing a blanket distribution function organized by a voluntary organization in Amethi, Smriti said that Amethi’s athlete daughter Sudha Singh was honored with Padma award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a veiled attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family, who represented Amethi for a long time, he said, “Amethi has been known as VVIP area for a long time, but never before has the daughter of a poor been given such respect. “

It is noteworthy that Sudha Singh, daughter of athlete Amethi, who won a gold medal in the steeple chase event at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, has been awarded the Padma Shri in January this year.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India, the Union Women and Child Development Minister said that all the people in the country are on the path of progress on the strength of honesty and hard work.

Smriti said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soil testing laboratory in Amethi is being dedicated today.