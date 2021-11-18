Smriti Irani took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka retaliated, said – it is not right to make such statements as a woman

Priyanka Gandhi appeals to women to vote for the Congress party in the upcoming UP elections. He asked the people why help a government which is not doing anything for them.

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi wants to increase the participation of women in the 2022 UP elections. For this, he has talked about giving tickets to 40 percent women this time. Apart from this, she has also given the slogan of “Ladki hoon ladki hoon” for the assembly elections. Priyanka Gandhi is doing a dialogue program about this in different assemblies in UP.

Let us inform that Union Minister Smriti Irani retaliated against Rahul Gandhi regarding the dialogue program ‘I can fight the girl’. On which Priyanka Gandhi retaliated in Bundelkhand and gave her advice. In fact, on Priyanka’s dialogue program, Smriti Irani had targeted Rahul without naming him, saying that ‘there is a boy at home but cannot fight’.

Regarding this, Priyanka replied to Smriti Irani that being a woman herself, she should not make such statements. On Wednesday, he replied that he should encourage women by not making such statements. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi in her dialogue program appealed to the women to vote for the Congress party in the UP assembly elections to be held in 2022.

Priyanka Gandhi appealed to women to participate in politics. He said that women have to recognize their power. They have to stand up against the atrocities happening in the society. Priyanka Gandhi said in Bundelkhand on Wednesday that I have come here to talk to you because you have to make up your mind. You are half the population, raise your voice, come together and seek your rights in politics.

It is worth noting that on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi wrote in one of her tweets, “Women are facing the most burden of problems like inflation. Therefore, it is very important for women to make policies by women through political participation. 40% stake in tickets is the beginning of this.”

Let us tell you that Priyanka Gandhi has said that her promise is to give 40 percent tickets to women in the assembly elections, but she will try to give 50 percent tickets to half the population in the Lok Sabha elections.