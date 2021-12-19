Smriti Irani took inspiration from the Maoist attack that took the martyrdom of 76 soldiers, wrote a novel

Talking about her long career ranging from television to politics, Irani spoke of living life on her own terms.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday formally launched her first novel ‘Lal Salaam’ at the India International Center in Delhi. The novel is a crime thriller published by Westland. The novel is inspired by the 2010 killing of 76 CRPF jawans during a Maoist attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

In the program organized by Jaipur Literature Festival, Union Minister Smriti Irani spoke openly on many issues with journalist Veer Sanghvi. Talking about her long career ranging from television to politics, Irani spoke of living life on her own terms. Talking about her outlook on life, Irani said, “I knew that the only thing I wanted to do was to live without any preconditions. I understood very early in life that any decision I take has consequences.”

On her decision to join the television world, Irani said, “When I left home, I told my parents that I will face the consequences of my actions instead of yours.” Irani was the main face of Balaji Telefilms serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ (2000-2008) and Smriti Irani gained a lot of popularity through this serial. Before joining politics, Smriti Irani worked in many other TV serials.

In 2019, Smriti Irani, 43, was the youngest minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. “I came out to live my life and then history was made,” the Union minister said.

The story of this novel by Smriti Irani revolves around SP Vikram Singh, who is posted in Ambuja village of Chhattisgarh and is in search of justice for the murder of his friend and fellow police officer Darshan. The novel is inspired by the killing of 76 CRPF personnel in a Maoist attack in Chintalnar village of Dantewada district in April 2010.