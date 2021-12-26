Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanel got engaged, know who is the son-in-law of the Union Minister

Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a photo of the new couple on Instagram on December 25, saying that her daughter Shanelle Irani has got engaged. Shanel is the daughter of Smriti Irani’s husband Zubeen Irani’s first wife. For information, let us tell you that Smriti Irani’s husband Zubeen has done two marriages. He has a daughter named Shanelle from his first marriage. Apart from this, Smriti Irani and Zubeen Irani have two children, son’s name is Jor Irani and daughter’s name is Joish Irani.

Apart from her political work, Smriti Irani, who has worked in the politician and TV industry, is now in discussions about her personal life many times. At present, Smriti Irani is in discussion about her daughter’s engagement. He has told through social media that his daughter has got engaged.

Warning given to son-in-law: Apart from this, in her post, Smriti Irani has shown her mother-in-law avatar. He has jokingly warned his son-in-law. The Instagram post read, ‘This post for the man who has our heart now…Arjun Bhalla Welcome to our crazy family…You have to meet a crazy man as father-in-law and worse I am your mother-in-law I am.. (officially warning you) God bless you…’

He has shared some photos of son-in-law and daughter Shanel on his Instagram. In which his daughter and son-in-law are seen enjoying with each other. Let us know who is Arjun Bhalla, the son-in-law of the Union Minister and what he does-

Smriti Irani has shared pictures of her future son-in-law Arjun Bhalla’s engagement on her Instagram account. Smriti’s daughter Shanel is engaged to Arjul Bhalla. In the first picture, Chanel’s boyfriend Arjun Bhalla is seen sitting on his knee and proposing to Shaneel wearing an engagement ring. Apart from this, in the second picture, Arjun and Shanel are seen hugging each other and smiling.

Shailene is also showing off her engagement ring in this picture. In the pictures, this pair of both is looking very amazing. Although Smriti doesn’t post much about her kids on social media but it was a happy moment to share. After this announcement, the son-in-law of Smriti Irani, Arjun Bhalla is in the headlines and everyone wants to know who he is.

Sharukh had named: According to media reports, Shanel is a lawyer by profession. She did her schooling in Mumbai itself and went to America for higher education and she studied law from Georgetown University. According to media reports, once Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while sharing a photo of Chanel, wrote, ‘My childhood friend Zubin’s daughter has become big and beautiful. I had named him.’ However, Arjun Bhalla remains a mystery boy for now. Smriti Irani has also not shared any information about Arjun Bhalla. But according to the news coming in the media, Arjun is doing MBA from London.