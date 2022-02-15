Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ serial will return to TV after 13 years; know – everything

There is good news for the fans of Smriti Irani’s show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. The audience’s beloved Tulsi is now going to appear on the TV screen soon.

Star Plus’ most popular show is back on TV after 13 years. There is good news for the fans of Smriti Irani’s show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. The audience’s beloved Tulsi is now going to appear on the TV screen soon. This serial, which started in the year 2000, ended in 2008, after so many years, this serial of Ekta Kapoor is going to air again.

The Tulsi-Mihir pair was well-liked by the people. Ekta Kapoor has made a big announcement by sharing the promo of this show. Tagging Smriti Irani and Ronit Roy, he has asked, “How was it after seeing the promo after so many years?”

Ekta Kapoor wrote, ‘Today I look back on the old days, I miss every memory, every moment that made this show my favorite! Join this journey with the same love again, from Wednesday at 5 pm only on Star Plus’.

Many comments of fans are coming on this promo. Fans are writing that the memories of the bygone days are refreshed. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ will be telecast from tomorrow i.e. Wednesday at 5 pm on Star Plus.

Let us tell you that many actors started their career with this serial of Ekta Kapoor. Of which Smriti Irani is also one. This serial has taken many people to the heights. From child to old age, he loved the show.

The most popular character in this serial was that of Tulsi Bahu i.e. Smriti Irani. Tulsi found love in every household. After the end of the serial, Smriti Irani joined politics.