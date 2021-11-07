smriti-mandahana-boyfriend-questions-asked-on-social-media-as-indian-women-cricketer-shared-photo-jemimah-rodrigues-comments-who-is-sohana Travel is pleasant, Indian cricketer asked

The star batter of the Indian women’s cricket team, Smriti Mandhana, is considered as the national crush. Apart from her batting, she is also in discussion on social media about her pictures and posts. Meanwhile, he has shared a picture on his Instagram page and has described the journey of life as pleasant.

Commenting on this picture of her, her fellow cricketer Jemima Rodriguez has enjoyed her. Actually, while sharing her picture, Mandhana wrote in the caption of the post that, life is a journey, beautiful. On this Jemima Rodriguez has asked, who is this sweet?

At the same time, another of his fellow cricketer Radha Yadav has also reacted by commenting on this picture of him. He wrote that, Odlaye Odlaye ow.

Smriti Mandhana’s life is often in the news and her fans are eager to know everything about her. Many questions are also often asked on social media about her boyfriend. Even after fellow cricketer Jemima’s question on his latest picture, many gossip must have started.

A few days ago, in a video on YouTube, she was also seen answering the questions of the fans. During this, he saw and answered many questions from his daily routine to personal life. Meanwhile, a question also came that how do they like boys like millionaires or simple ones who have craze?

He did not give a direct answer to this question, just while reacting he said, ‘What is this.’ At the same time, last year, a user named Virat had asked him whether you would do love marriage or arranged marriage. Mandhana gave such an answer to this question that everyone got confused. She said, I would prefer Love-ranged.

Let us tell you that Smriti Mandhana is currently an important part of the Indian women’s cricket team. Recently, he created history by scoring a century in the only pink ball test match against Australia. Smriti Mandhana, who debuted in India’s ODI and T20 team at the age of 16, has played 62 ODIs, 84 T20Is and 4 Test matches for India so far.

He has 2377 runs in his name in ODIs which includes 4 centuries and 19 half-centuries. Apart from this, he has scored 1971 runs in T20 Internationals with 14 half-centuries so far. In Test career too, he has scored 325 runs with the help of one century and two half-centuries.