Smriti Mandhana Becomes ICC Women Cricketer Of The Year Babar Azam Joe Root Also Awarded For ODI And Tests Respectively

ICC Awards, Smriti Mandhana Women’s Cricketer Of The Year: Smriti Mandhana has been honored by the ICC as the best female cricketer of the year. Apart from them, Babar Azam and Joe Root have also been rewarded by the ICC.

Indian women’s cricket team’s star opener Smriti Mandhana has been chosen by the ICC as the best women’s cricketer of the year 2021. Last year, in not one but all three formats, Smriti has achieved this feat while batting brilliantly. Mandhana scored 855 runs in 22 international matches last year, including a century and 5 half-centuries. At the same time, Shaheen Afridi has been chosen as the Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Last year, the performance of the Indian women’s cricket team was not special, but Smriti Mandhana continued with her bat. He scored runs this year against every team from South Africa to Australia. In the same year, Mandhana also scored a historic century in the only Pink Ball Test against Australia.

In the two matches in which India won against South Africa in 2021, Mandhana scored an unbeaten 80 in one ODI and 48 not out in T20. He also played a memorable innings of 78 runs in the Test match against England. This match was a draw. India got only one win in the ODI series and Smriti scored 49 runs in this match. He also scored a half-century in the second T20 on the same tour.

After this, after reaching Australia, Mandhana created history in the Pink Ball Test. Here he scored a historic century in the Day-Night Test match. It was the first Test century of his career. After the series, she also played some memorable innings in the Women’s Super 100 tournament and the Women’s Big Bash. He has 4673 international runs to his name which includes 5 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

A look at Smriti Mandhana’s career record

Talking about her career, Smriti Mandhana has played 4 Tests, 62 ODIs and 84 T20 matches for India so far. In Tests, he scored 325 runs at an average of 46.42, including one century and five half-centuries. In ODIs, he scored 2377 runs at an average of 41.70, including four centuries and 19 half-centuries. In T20, he scored 1971 runs at an average of 25.93 with four half-centuries to his name.

These players were also given awards by the ICC

Tammy Beaumont was named the Women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year by ICC on Sunday itself, while Mohammad Rizwan received this honor among men. On Monday, the ICC named Babar Azam as the ODI Cricketer of the Year and Joe Root as the Best Test Cricketer of the Year. Lizelle Lee of South Africa has also been adjudged the best women’s ODI cricketer.