Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Funny Instagram Reel Video Gone Viral As Indian Opener Called Deewani By Team Partner

Indian women’s team cricketers Jemima Rodriguez and Smriti Mandhana remain in the discussion about their game on the field. Apart from this, both are also very much dominated on social media. Meanwhile, another funny reel video of both has surfaced. In this, Jemima and Smriti are seen having fun on the song ‘Yeh Boya Hai Deewana’.

Jemima shared this video on her Instagram page. In the caption of this video, he has written that, it was Smriti Mandhana’s idea. Come on oath! In this video, both are seen acting with each other on the lyrics of the song. Meanwhile, when the word ‘Deewana Hai’ comes up, Jemima points towards the Indian opener.

India’s female golfer Vani Kapoor has also commented on this video. Commenting on this video, he wrote that, ‘I liked the yes part of Jemima and the no part of Smriti at the end of this video.’ Actually, when it comes to best friend at the end of the reel, Jemima nods her head and says yes and Smriti gives a no reaction.

The chemistry of Smriti Mandhana and Jemima Rodriguez is often seen on social media. Both are very good friends. Many times videos and photos of both keep coming out. Earlier in Australia too, both were seen clicking together and having fun.

Smriti Mandhana on a show when asked by Vikram Sathe, ‘Is it fun to bat with Jemimah?’ So she said that, ‘It is a lot of fun, but during the match she is very serious. I divert my attention while batting. When I strike, I try to focus. But with these two (Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodriguez) I have to change my gear.

Serious on the field and off the field Jemima Rodriguez is sometimes seen dancing and sometimes singing. Apart from a cricketer, she is also known as an artist on social media. Often you will see his video with guitar and dancing on Instagram.