Smriti Mandhana Nominated For Best Women T20 Player Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Nomination for test ICC Player of the Year Award

Indian women’s cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana was on Thursday named along with three other cricketers for the ICC’s (International Cricket Council) Women’s T20 Player of the Year award. Let us tell you that before this Ravichandran Ashwin has been nominated for Test in men’s cricket.

Talking about women’s cricket, apart from Smriti Mandhana, England’s cricketers Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver and Gabby Lewis of Ireland are other contenders for this award. This year Mandhana has scored 255 runs in 9 T20Is at an average of 31.87 including two half-centuries.

At the same time, no Indian female or male player has been nominated for the ICC’s Best ODI Cricketer for the year 2021. No Indian male cricketer has also got a place in T20. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, South Africa’s Jaaneman Malan and Ireland’s Paul Stirling are in the race for the award.

Ashwin was nominated

Earlier on Tuesday, the ICC had announced the nominees for the ‘Test Player of the Year’ award in the men’s category. In which the name of India’s experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also included. Ashwin has been nominated for his outstanding performances with the ball and bat in Test cricket in 2021.

Significantly, Ravichandran Ashwin took 54 wickets in 9 Test matches in 2021 and he has also scored 355 runs with the bat at an average of 25.35, including a century. He also remains in second place in the current ICC all-rounders and bowlers’ rankings.

Ashwin is also the highest wicket-taker in this year’s Test bowler. Apart from him, England captain Joe Root, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson and Sri Lankan batsman Dimut Karunaratne have also been nominated for the ‘Test Player of the Year’ award.