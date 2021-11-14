Smriti Mandhana played a stormy innings, after 3 matches the team tasted the victory; Shafali Verma’s team lost the fourth match in a row

Women’s Big Bash League 2021: After this win, Sydney Thunder moved up from 8th to 7th in the points table. He now has 8 points. Sydney Sixers remain at number six with 9 points.

In the 46th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021, India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana lashed out at the bowlers. She was the highest scorer of her team. On the basis of his innings, Sydney Thunder tasted victory after three matches.

At the same time, this match was disappointing for another explosive batsman of India, Shafali Verma. She could only score 8 runs. His team Sydney Sixers suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament. With this win, Sydney Thunder moved up from 8th to 7th in the points table. He now has 8 points. Sydney Sixers remain at number six with 9 points.

In this match played at Harup Park in Mackay, Queensland, Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to bat. However, her decision did not prove to be correct and she could only manage 94 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Sydney Thunder won the match by scoring 96 runs for 4 wickets in 15.2 overs. Smriti Mandhana scored 45 runs in 39 balls with the help of 6 fours. Sammy-Jo Johnson was dismissed for 12 runs in 9 balls.

Corinne Hall supported Smriti Mandhana and took the score beyond 75. She was dismissed for 19 runs in 28 balls. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper Tahila Wilson remained unbeaten on 4-4.

Earlier, the Sydney Sixers had a bad start. Opener Shafali Verma got out for stealing runs. She could only score 8 runs in 14 runs. The special thing is that he was run out by his teammate Deepti Sharma of the Indian team.

After this, Ellis Perry kept one end while playing the captaincy innings. However, due to the fall of wickets at regular intervals from the other end, she could not reach the team’s score beyond 100. Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 40 off 40 balls with the help of 3 fours.

Sydney Thunder’s Isabelle Wong, captain Hannah Darlington managed to take 2-2 wickets. Sammy-Jo Johansson took one wicket for 19 runs in 4 overs. Deepti Sharma also gave 19 runs in 4 overs, but she did not get any success.