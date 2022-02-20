Smriti Mandhana Priya Punia Harleen Deol Mithali Raj Indian Women Cricketers Are Also Popular Equally to Men Cricketers

Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj to Harleen Deol Popular Women Cricketers: From Smriti Mandhana to Mithali Raj, the players of the Indian women’s team are no less than anyone in popularity. While Smriti is called National Crush, Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Mithali, is going to be released soon.

Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj to Harleen Deol Popular Women Cricketers: From Smriti Mandhana to Mithali Raj, the players of the Indian women’s team are no less than anyone in popularity. While Smriti is called National Crush, Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Mithali, is going to be released soon.

Indian male cricketers are very popular, while these days Indian female cricketers are also no less than anyone in terms of popularity. From ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj, opener Smriti Mandhana to Priya Poonia, there are many Indian women’s players who often make headlines. At the same time, a player is called a don in the team’s dressing room because of his flamboyant personality.

Talking about Indian women cricketers, Smriti Mandhana is the most popular female cricketer. Her popularity is more than that of veteran Mithali Raj. At the same time, there are many players including young cricketers Priya Poonia, Harleen Deol who remain in the discussion. On the basis of Instagram followers, let’s take a look at which cricketers are so popular.

reminiscence

Indian women’s cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana is in discussion about her beauty besides her game. He is also known as National Crush. He has more than 5.6 million followers on Instagram. Often during the match, pictures of his classical shots and his looks go viral.

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj is the only player in the world to score 10,000 international runs in women’s cricket. She is often active on Instagram. Guess his popularity in such a way that a biopic is going to be made on him named Shabaash Mithu. In which Taapsee Pannu will play his character. He also has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Harleen Deol

Last year, Harleen Deol came into limelight after taking a brilliant catch at the boundary line. After this one catch, he got a lot of popularity and why not get such a catch was often seen in men’s cricket but Harleen had done it in women’s cricket. He also has more than 9 lakh followers on Instagram.

Priya Poonia

Priya Poonia, who made her debut for India against South Africa in 2019, grabbed everyone’s attention by scoring 75 runs in the first match. His spirit was once saluted by the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar himself. His popularity can be gauged in such a way that he has more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram in a very short time.

Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy has been out of the Indian team for some time, but in terms of popularity, she is also no less than anyone. Some time ago she also went to Kapil Sharma’s show where she told that she is called as Don inside the team. He also has millions of followers on Instagram.

While these were some of the names, apart from these, many other women cricketers including Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodriguez, senior bowler Jhulan Goswami, opener Shefali Verma are also in discussion. Young players Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Sabineni Meghna are also some of the players who have started touching achievements and will soon touch new dimensions in Indian cricket.