Sports

Smriti Mandhana Priya Punia Harleen Deol Mithali Raj Indian Women Cricketers Are Also Popular Equally to Men Cricketers

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Smriti Mandhana Priya Punia Harleen Deol Mithali Raj Indian Women Cricketers Are Also Popular Equally to Men Cricketers
Written by admin
Smriti Mandhana Priya Punia Harleen Deol Mithali Raj Indian Women Cricketers Are Also Popular Equally to Men Cricketers

Smriti Mandhana Priya Punia Harleen Deol Mithali Raj Indian Women Cricketers Are Also Popular Equally to Men Cricketers

Smriti Mandhana Priya Punia Harleen Deol Mithali Raj Indian Women Cricketers Are Also Popular Equally to Men Cricketers

Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj to Harleen Deol Popular Women Cricketers: From Smriti Mandhana to Mithali Raj, the players of the Indian women’s team are no less than anyone in popularity. While Smriti is called National Crush, Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Mithali, is going to be released soon.

Contents hide
1 Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj to Harleen Deol Popular Women Cricketers: From Smriti Mandhana to Mithali Raj, the players of the Indian women’s team are no less than anyone in popularity. While Smriti is called National Crush, Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Mithali, is going to be released soon.
2 reminiscence
3 Mithali Raj
4 Harleen Deol
5 Priya Poonia
6 Veda Krishnamurthy

Indian male cricketers are very popular, while these days Indian female cricketers are also no less than anyone in terms of popularity. From ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj, opener Smriti Mandhana to Priya Poonia, there are many Indian women’s players who often make headlines. At the same time, a player is called a don in the team’s dressing room because of his flamboyant personality.

Talking about Indian women cricketers, Smriti Mandhana is the most popular female cricketer. Her popularity is more than that of veteran Mithali Raj. At the same time, there are many players including young cricketers Priya Poonia, Harleen Deol who remain in the discussion. On the basis of Instagram followers, let’s take a look at which cricketers are so popular.

reminiscence

Indian women’s cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana is in discussion about her beauty besides her game. He is also known as National Crush. He has more than 5.6 million followers on Instagram. Often during the match, pictures of his classical shots and his looks go viral.

READ Also  Irfan Pathan and Ravichandran Ashwin: Irfan Pathan says Ashwin must be hiccuping: Irfan Pathan says Ashwin must be hiccuping

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj is the only player in the world to score 10,000 international runs in women’s cricket. She is often active on Instagram. Guess his popularity in such a way that a biopic is going to be made on him named Shabaash Mithu. In which Taapsee Pannu will play his character. He also has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Harleen Deol

Last year, Harleen Deol came into limelight after taking a brilliant catch at the boundary line. After this one catch, he got a lot of popularity and why not get such a catch was often seen in men’s cricket but Harleen had done it in women’s cricket. He also has more than 9 lakh followers on Instagram.

Priya Poonia

Priya Poonia, who made her debut for India against South Africa in 2019, grabbed everyone’s attention by scoring 75 runs in the first match. His spirit was once saluted by the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar himself. His popularity can be gauged in such a way that he has more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram in a very short time.

Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy has been out of the Indian team for some time, but in terms of popularity, she is also no less than anyone. Some time ago she also went to Kapil Sharma’s show where she told that she is called as Don inside the team. He also has millions of followers on Instagram.

While these were some of the names, apart from these, many other women cricketers including Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodriguez, senior bowler Jhulan Goswami, opener Shefali Verma are also in discussion. Young players Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Sabineni Meghna are also some of the players who have started touching achievements and will soon touch new dimensions in Indian cricket.

READ Also  Simone Biles offers Mikaela Shiffrin support amid Winter Olympics criticism: 'People suck'


#Smriti #Mandhana #Priya #Punia #Harleen #Deol #Mithali #Raj #Indian #Women #Cricketers #Popular #Equally #Men #Cricketers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment