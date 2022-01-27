Smriti Mandhana said Palkak Muchhal Just Love With You Users says Relationship should Stay away From Evil Eye Watch Video

Smriti Mandhana ICC Women Cricketer of the Year: ICC has recently selected Smriti Mandhana as the best women’s cricketer of 2021. He also won this award in the year 2018. She is the first Indian woman to win this award twice.

A video of Smriti Mandhana, the star player of the Indian women’s cricket team, is viral on social media. In this, she is seen talking about love and love. Millions of likes have been received on his video, while thousands of comments have come.

Many people have written in the comments that your relationship should not be noticed by anyone. Actually, this video of Smriti Mandhana is an Instagram reel, which she has created in association with playback singer Palak Muchhal. In the video, Sahil and Ananya are lip-syncing to ‘Bas Mohabbat Hai Aapse’.

At the beginning of the video, Smriti Mandhana lip-syncing and a voice from the background says, ‘Bas Mohabbat Hai Aapse’. After this, Palak lipps on the same words. After this, from the background, ‘Why is it, what is it, how is it… you don’t know… just know… that love is from you…’ A voice comes and Smriti Mandhana and Palak Muchhal lip-syncing alternately.

Palak Muchhal shared this video on her Instagram on the day Smriti Mandhana was selected as the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year. In its caption, he wrote, ‘Very proud of you champion! To remember ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year. Smriti Mandhana also thanked Palak. Palak’s brother and music composer Palash Muchhal also commented on the video. He wrote, ‘Mere Do Anmol Ratan.’

Fans are praising this video of Palak and Smriti Mandhana a lot. palakian_pranitha wrote, ‘This is the cutest video I have seen till date. omggg!!’ sundram66 wrote, ‘Oh my god, two beautiful faces in one frame.’ jemi.smtiti_fan185 wrote, ‘Smriti Mandhana can’t seem to notice your cute and lovely relationship.’ Not only this, many more people have made such comments.

