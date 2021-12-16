Smriti Mandhana Shares Jacket Photo On Instagram In State of Doubt Rapper Badshah Also Replies With the Doubtful Comment

Indian women’s team’s star opener Smriti Mandhana is often in the news for her pictures and social media posts. They make a lot of headlines even outside the playground. Apart from his batting, his looks often go viral on social media. Meanwhile, he has also shared his jacket look on Instagram.

Indian female cricketer Smriti Mandhana has shared her photo in a jacket on Instagram. In this photo, Rockstar is seen in a jacket, blue jeans and white sports shoes. He wrote in the caption of this photo that, ‘When you are confused, wear a jacket.’

Famous rapper Badshah has also commented on this photo of him. Commenting on this photo, Badshah wrote that, ‘I am always in confusion’. Actually, Badshah is often seen wearing a jacket in his song videos.

At the same time, many people have also commented on this post of Smriti Mandhana. Most of the people have praised him on this post. Let us tell you that Smriti Mandhana is also called National Crush. His pictures often go viral on social media.

Smriti Mandhana and her fellow cricketers Shefali Verma, Jemima Rodriguez and Tania Bhatia were on Wednesday named as the brand ambassadors of Hyundai. In this program, Mithali also spoke to the media about her current form and her return after the Kovid period.

He had told that, ‘After Kovid, I had to work hard to get my rhythm back. It was getting tough to play back to back matches, but we have played a lot in the last six months and that is a good sign. His performance in the home series against South Africa was nothing special.

After that Smriti Mandhana batted brilliantly in Australia. He also created history by scoring a century in Test matches. After this, the Indian women’s opener also batted brilliantly in the Women’s Big Bash League. His eyes are now on the Women’s ODI World Cup to be held in March 2022 next year.