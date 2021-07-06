SMS Backup & Restore 10.12.002 APK for Android – Download
by Carbonite
Backup as well as restores phone calls logs along with text messages and contacts.
More about SMS Backup & Restore
SMS Backup & Restore as its name suggests is the simplest of the Android based apps that aims to backup as well as restores a phone’s calls logs along with text messages. This app is especially useful for people who don’t want to lose their conversations and call logs so before performing a ‘Factory Reset’ on the device, you must make sure to use this app to backup you sms and calls. Save or email a copy of the backup file in any other source outside of the mobile phone
Features:
The SMS Backup & Restore has following salient features
- Make a backup of text messages, calls logs as well as MMS messages in the XLM format.
- Automatically upload backup to the platforms like Google drive, Dropbox and OneDrive. Also you can attach it to emails.
- Device will be automatically backed up at a recurring time.
- Make backup or restore a certain conversation.
- View not only local but also cloud backups.
- Search through entire backups
Backup can be restored or transferred to another mobile device. The backup is independent in its nature of the Android devices which means that logs and messages are easily transferable from one mobile device to another. With Wi-Fi direct, transfer the data between two mobile phones easily and faster. As for the XLM backup file format, it can be converted into any other format. In addition to this, file can also be viewed on computer.
Note: The app only restores the backups of the text messages and call logs which are made by it.
Operating System: Android
Price: Free
Technical file information
-
- Package name:
- com.riteshsahu.SMSBackupRestore
-
- Version:
- 10.12.002 (1012002)
-
- File size:
- 14.6 MB
-
- Updated:
- July 6, 2021
-
- Minimum Android version:
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop, API 21)
-
- Screen DPI:
- nodpi
-
- Architecture:
- universal
-
- MD5:
- 930adcdd98a33a4c923c26981a945f4a
-
- SHA1:
- 3b16428da754365cfb4629c2817a460ea3705c97
Older Versions of SMS Backup & Restore:
What’s new in this version of SMS Backup & Restore?
- Added a screen to view app logs (Menu > Help and feedback > View app logs).
- Rearranged settings screens.
#SMS #Backup #Restore #APK #Android #Download
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.