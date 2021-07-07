SnackVideo 3.6.5.474 APK for Android – Download



SnackVideo is a new addition to the latest trend of short funny video apps. Using this app you can make and watch short videos for fun or promote your brand and products. Scroll up and down just like you do in TikTok to watch content related to funny videos, pranks, comedy, entertainment, news, pets, games, etc.

Users can show their lip-sync and small acts talent while gaining popularity on the SnackVideo platform. This short video app offers content in many languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, and English. So if you are in South Asia you will have no shortage of local entertainment.

Download the SnackVideo app

When you open the app for the first time, you are welcomed with the Explore Video page where you can find these videos. Check out the Trending page present inside the app to check out which videos are currently trending and which ones have the most views and likes. The Followings tab lets you easily watch videos from the people or channels you’re subscribed to.

Click the Plus button to view all the different channels to discover people from the community. Allow the app location permissions and it will search content from nearby creators. This way you will be able to enjoy lots of local music and videos. The basic navigation options are in the bottom navigation bar.

Here you also find a Live button that lets you see all the live shows and programs hosted by individuals and brands to promote and create awareness through SnackVideo. If you like a video from a certain creator and want to watch more just press the follow button. Users can create their own stuff as well using different app filters and editing effects.

Easily add trending music and songs to the videos that you make using the music button.