Snake Eyes (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p

In this post I am going to tell you about the Movie Snake Eyes . You will also get information about the characters participating in the Movie Snake Eyes through this post.

Movie Info:

Full Name: Movie Snake Eyes

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Format: Mkv

Snake Eyes (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Snake Eyes Information

Release Date : 22 July 2021 (Singapore)

snake eyes new release date-July 23, 2021

Director: Robert Schwentke

Budget: $88–110 million

Box office: $30 million

Story by: Evan Spiliotopoulos Joe Shrapnel(screenplay by)Anna Waterhouse(screenplay by)

Produced by -Lorenzo di, Bonaventura, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Brian Goldner, Don Granger, Erik Howsam, Jennifer Madeloff, Greg Mooradian, Jeff G. Waxman

Music by-Martin Todsharow

Cinematography by-Bojan Bazelli

Film Editing by -Stuart Levy

Casting By-Margery Simkin

Production Design by-Alec Hammond

Art Direction by -Connery Davoodian, Michael Diner, Andrew Li, Aja Kai Rowley

Sandy Walker

Costume Design by-Louise Mingenbach

Production Management-Taylor Black, Yoshiteru Haruta, Alice S. Kim, Adrienne Sol, Rhonda Taylor, Jeff G. Waxman

Animation Department -Whitney Strouth

Storyline

A G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes.

Where to watch ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’

“Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins” debuted in theaters on July 23, but you can now order the film to watch at home through various streaming services. “Snake Eyes” is available to rent or buy on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Microsoft, Google Play, and more. The Snake Eyes movie exclusively hit theaters about three weeks before its streaming premiere.

Top Cast Of The Snake Eyes

Henry Golding as Snake Eyes Andrew Koji as Tommy Haruka Abe as Akiko Takehiro Hira as Kenta Eri Ishida as Sen Iko Uwais as Hard Master Peter Mensah as Blind Master Úrsula Corberó as Baroness Samara Weaving as Scarlett Samuel Finzi as Mr. Augustine Steven Allerick as Father Max Archibald as Young Snake Eyes Simon Chin as Hama Derrick de Villiers as Promoter(as Derrick Devilliers) Kento Matsunami as Arashikage Ninja Guard James Hiroyuki Liao as Yasuzo Kenji Tanigaki as Yakuza with Eye Patch Dean Muhtadi as Bruiser Streetfighter

Snake Eyes (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Snake Eyes Movie Information

Name: Snake Eyes

Year: 2021

Country- Singapore

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Snake Eyes Story reviews

Screenshots: Snake Eyes Movie

