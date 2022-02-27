Snake Island border guards who defied Russia warship ‘may be alive’: report



On the island of Zmiiniy, or “Snake”, 13 Ukrainian soldiers may still be alive after being denied a Russian warship last week – when they were previously believed to have been killed, the Ukrainian government said.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said in a Facebook post on Saturday that “like all of Ukraine, the SBGSU and the armed forces are hopeful that all of Gemini’s bodyguards are alive,” with Russian media claiming that the soldiers had been detained. , Not killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday that the soldiers had been killed after a Russian warship approached the island and ordered Ukrainian troops to surrender or risk being killed, the Washington Post reported. The Ukrainian military then cut off communication with the border guards and they were presumed dead.

“I’m a Russian warship,” the ship said, jumping to a nearby island. “I tell you to give up your arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary death. Otherwise, you’ll be bombed.”

The Ukrainians disobeyed the ultimatum and responded: “Russian warships, leave on your own.”

Zelensky has said he will award each of the 13 soldiers the title of Ukraine’s hero, according to the Washington Post.

“May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live on forever,” he added.

But Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service hoped the troops would still survive.

“As previously reported, on 24 February, the invaders fired from naval weapons and used fighter jets on border guards and armed forces troops on Zmiiny Island. According to information available at the time, the infrastructure was destroyed and the island was occupied,” it wrote in the post.

The account added: “Earlier, the enemy repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to intimidate the Ukrainian defendants into surrendering and received only one correct answer – no one would surrender.”

“We understand that Russian propagandists know how to attack and use the necessary information, noting that the Ukrainian guards have surrendered,” it continued, adding that “border guards and armed forces fighters have bravely defended themselves, especially in the face of irresistible means.” Defeat and enemy forces. “

Ukraine’s armed forces are working to identify the soldiers and “as soon as possible,” it said in a post.