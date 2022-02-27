World

Snake Island border guards who defied Russia warship ‘may be alive’: report

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Snake Island border guards who defied Russia warship ‘may be alive’: report
Written by admin
Snake Island border guards who defied Russia warship ‘may be alive’: report

Snake Island border guards who defied Russia warship ‘may be alive’: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On the island of Zmiiniy, or “Snake”, 13 Ukrainian soldiers may still be alive after being denied a Russian warship last week – when they were previously believed to have been killed, the Ukrainian government said.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said in a Facebook post on Saturday that “like all of Ukraine, the SBGSU and the armed forces are hopeful that all of Gemini’s bodyguards are alive,” with Russian media claiming that the soldiers had been detained. , Not killed.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday that the soldiers had been killed after a Russian warship approached the island and ordered Ukrainian troops to surrender or risk being killed, the Washington Post reported. The Ukrainian military then cut off communication with the border guards and they were presumed dead.

“I’m a Russian warship,” the ship said, jumping to a nearby island. “I tell you to give up your arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary death. Otherwise, you’ll be bombed.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects weapons during a visit by Ukrainian coastguards to the center, Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the Mariupol, Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects weapons during a visit by Ukrainian coastguards to the center, Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the Mariupol, Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

The Ukrainians disobeyed the ultimatum and responded: “Russian warships, leave on your own.”

Trump warns of possible ‘world war’ as Russia continues to invade Ukraine

Zelensky has said he will award each of the 13 soldiers the title of Ukraine’s hero, according to the Washington Post.

READ Also  Homeland Security cites 'misleading narratives' as one reason for heightened terrorism alert

“May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live on forever,” he added.

snake island

But Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service hoped the troops would still survive.

“As previously reported, on 24 February, the invaders fired from naval weapons and used fighter jets on border guards and armed forces troops on Zmiiny Island. According to information available at the time, the infrastructure was destroyed and the island was occupied,” it wrote in the post.

Ukrainian woman of Ukrainian descent says ‘innocent people are dying’ in Ukraine

The account added: “Earlier, the enemy repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to intimidate the Ukrainian defendants into surrendering and received only one correct answer – no one would surrender.”

On February 26, 2022, two cars were set on fire on a road in Kiev, Ukraine, and Ukrainian troops took up position outside a military facility.

On February 26, 2022, two cars were set on fire on a road in Kiev, Ukraine, and Ukrainian troops took up position outside a military facility.
(Assistant Printing Press)

“We understand that Russian propagandists know how to attack and use the necessary information, noting that the Ukrainian guards have surrendered,” it continued, adding that “border guards and armed forces fighters have bravely defended themselves, especially in the face of irresistible means.” Defeat and enemy forces. “

Ukraine’s armed forces are working to identify the soldiers and “as soon as possible,” it said in a post.

#Snake #Island #border #guards #defied #Russia #warship #alive #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  How Peng Shuai Went From ‘Chinese Princess’ to Silenced #MeToo Accuser

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment