Snake Island defenders who defied Russian warship captured alive, not killed: Ukraine Navy

The Snake Island soldiers who told a Russian warship to “go on its own” were captured alive in Russia when initial reports indicated that members of the military had been killed in the attack, the Ukrainian navy confirmed Monday.

Ukraine’s military has lost contact with 13 Marines and Border Guards on the island of Zmiinyi or “Snake” since the Russian invasion, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that each of them will be posthumously awarded the title of “Hero of Ukraine”.

The Russian invasion destroyed the island’s infrastructure. The crew of a Ukrainian Sapphire civilian ship was sent to the island to help the victims, captured by the Russians, Ukraine said.

Live Update: Ukraine’s second largest city shelled during peace talks

Captive Ukrainian soldiers from Snake Island were brought to Sevastopol, Crimea, on February 26, 2022. Russian media have said that some “legal proceedings” pending servicemen will be sent back to Ukraine.
(Russian Ministry of Defense TASS via Getty Images)

(Russian Ministry of Defense TASS via Getty Images)

“We’re glad our brothers are alive and well!” The Ukrainian navy said.

Kremlin sends 400 Russian mercenaries to Kiev on mission to assassinate Zelensky: report

The Ukrainian navy added, “Illegal capture of a civilian ship – a non-combatant without a military mission, a violation of the rules and customs of war, a violation of international humanitarian law.” “We urge Russia to immediately release the illegally occupied citizens of Ukraine.”

(Russian Ministry of Defense TASS via Getty Images)

READ Also  Stamford Lifts Citywide Mask Mandate – Gadget Clock
(Russian Ministry of Defense TASS via Getty Images)

Anton Heraschenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, aired an audio clip of Russian forces threatening to bomb 13 Ukrainian troops if they did not surrender.

“It’s a Russian warship,” the Russians said, according to a translation. “I suggest that you surrender with your weapon to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary prey. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

Reuters reports, “Russian warships, leave on your own,” the Ukrainians replied.

As of Saturday, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGSU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces said they firmly believe Snake Island guards could still be alive when Russian media outlets reported troops had been sent to Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest city. Despite its sparse population, Snake Island has played a historic role in Ukraine’s territorial waters in the Black Sea.

